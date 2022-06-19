Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Motorists are forced to queue for scarce supplies of petrol as Sri Lanka suffers its worst economic crisis since independence © AFP/File

FUEL PRICES

Sri Lanka troops open fire to contain fuel riots

Troops fired in Visuvamadu, 365 kilometres (228 miles) north of Colombo, on Saturday night as their guard point was pelted with stones, army spokesman Nilantha Premaratne said.

Published

Colombo, Sri Lanka, Jun 19 – Sri Lanka’s military opened fire to contain rioting at a fuel station, officials said Sunday as unprecedented queues for petrol and diesel were seen across the bankrupt country.

Troops fired in Visuvamadu, 365 kilometres (228 miles) north of Colombo, on Saturday night as their guard point was pelted with stones, army spokesman Nilantha Premaratne said.

“A group of 20 to 30 people pelted stones and damaged an army truck,” Premaratne told AFP.

Police said four civilians and three soldiers were wounded when the army opened fire for the first time to quell unrest linked to the worsening economic crisis.

As the pump ran out of petrol, motorists began to protest and the situation escalated into a clash with troops, police said.

Sri Lanka is suffering its worst economic crisis since independence, with the country unable to find dollars to import essentials, including food, fuel and medicines.

The nation’s 22 million population has been enduring acute shortages and long queues for scarce supplies while President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has for months resisted calls to step down over mismanagement.

Sri Lanka has deployed armed police and troops to guard fuel stations.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

A motorist was shot dead by police in April at the central town of Rambukkana when a clash erupted over the distribution of rationed petrol and diesel.

Police said clashes involving motorists erupted at three locations over the weekend. At least six constables were wounded in one clash while seven motorists were arrested.

The government declared a two-week shutdown of state institutions and schools in a bid to reduce commuting and conserve depleting fuel stocks in the impoverished nation.

The country is also facing record high inflation and lengthy power blackouts, all of which have contributed to months of protests.

Four out of five people in Sri Lanka have started skipping meals as they cannot afford to eat, the UN has said, warning of a looming “dire humanitarian crisis” with millions in need of aid.

The World Food Programme (WFP) began distributing food vouchers to about 2,000 pregnant women in Colombo’s “underserved” areas as part of “life-saving assistance” on Thursday.

The WFP is trying to raise $60 million for a food relief effort between June and December.

Sri Lanka defaulted on its $51 billion foreign debt in April, and is in talks with the International Monetary Fund for a bailout

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Cash-strapped Sri Lanka announces weekly fuel quotas

Colombo, Jun 12 – Crisis-hit Sri Lanka announced weekly fuel quotas for motorists on Sunday, as an acute shortage worsened and longer queues formed...

7 days ago

World

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka appoints PM to helm finance ministry

Colombo, May 25 – Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was on Wednesday given the additional responsibility of running the finance ministry as the...

May 25, 2022

World

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka expands cabinet, but no finance minister

Colombo, May 20 – Cash-strapped Sri Lanka appointed nine more ministers Friday to an “all-party government” tasked with trying to steer the country out...

May 20, 2022

World

Sri Lankan police arrests ruling party MPs over mob violence

Colombo,  May 18 – Sri Lankan police arrested two ruling party lawmakers for allegedly instigating mob violence that plunged the country into days of...

May 18, 2022

World

Sri Lanka’s embattled president escapes censure motion

Colombo, May 17 – Sri Lanka’s beleaguered president side-stepped a censure motion on Tuesday after his fractured coalition rallied to delay a resolution blaming...

May 17, 2022

World

Sri Lanka’s new PM wins support for ‘economic war cabinet’

Colombo (AFP), May 16 – Sri Lanka’s new prime minister won crucial support from two main opposition parties on Monday, easing the pressure on...

May 16, 2022

World

Shoot-on-sight orders in Sri Lanka after deadly violence

Colombo (AFP), May 10 – Sri Lankan authorities issued shoot-on-sight orders on Tuesday to quell unrest that has seen buildings and vehicles set ablaze...

May 10, 2022

World

India sends 11,000MT tonnes rice to Colombo in New Year festivities

India has dispatched 11,000 MT of rice to Colombo to facilitate New celebrations in the Sri Lanka. According to the Indian embassy in Sri...

April 14, 2022