Keroche Breweries CEO Tabitha Karanja clinches Nakuru Senatorial ticket in UDA primaries

NAKURU, Kenya, Apr 16 – Tabitha Karanja, the Keroche Breweries Chief Executive Officer (CEO) has clinched the Nakuru Senatorial ticket in the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) primaries.
This is after she garnered 98,439 votes in the exercise.
