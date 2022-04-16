Connect with us

Tabitha Karanja, Keroche Breweries CEO and her husband Joseph Karanja during the launch of a new beer in July 2019. Photo/CFM-FILE.

Kenya

Keroche Breweries CEO Tabitha Karanja clinches Nakuru Senatorial ticket in UDA primaries

Published

NAKURU, Kenya, Apr 16 – Tabitha Karanja, the Keroche Breweries Chief Executive Officer (CEO) has clinched the Nakuru Senatorial ticket in the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) primaries.

This is after she garnered 98,439 votes in the exercise.

