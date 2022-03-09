Russia’s war in Ukraine: Latest developments

Kyiv (AFP), Mar 9 – Here are the latest developments in Russia’s war in Ukraine:

– 12-hour ceasefire –

Moscow and Kyiv agree a 12-hour ceasefire to allow civilians to flee six badly battered areas including the capital Kyiv. But Ukraine warns that Moscow bombed a humanitarian corridor to the besieged southern port of Mariupol Tuesday.

A six-year-old girl died of dehydration there in the rubble of her home, the city’s mayor said. Mariupol has been without water and power for nine days, with several ceasefires breaking down.

– 10 dead in Russian attack

At least 10 people are killed as Russian military “opened fire” on homes and other buildings in the eastern Ukrainian town of Severodonetsk, a local official says.

– US bans Russian oil… –

The United States bans Russian oil imports, “cutting the main artery” of Russia’s economy, with Britain saying it will do the same by the end of this year, and the European Union slashing gas imports by two-thirds.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

– …but rejects fighters for Ukraine –

The Pentagon rejects a Polish offer to hand its Russia-made MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine, which is desperate for protection from the air, fearing a wider conflict with Moscow.

– EU targets oligarchs, cryptocurrencies –

The EU adds more Russian oligarchs and officials to its sanctions blacklist, tightens controls on cryptocurrency transfers and targets Russia’s maritime sector over the war in Ukraine.

Three Belarus banks are also cut from the SWIFT bank payments system over Minsk’s support for the invasion.

– Russia default ‘imminent’-

Ratings agency Fitch downgrades Russia’s sovereign debt rating again, saying a default is “imminent”.

– Fears over Chernobyl –

The UN’s nuclear watchdog, the IAEA, warns that the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, now in Russian control, is no longer transmitting data.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Staff trapped there have worked 13 days straight since the Russian takeover.

– Zelensky defiant –

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, invokes the wartime defiance of British prime minister Winston Churchill, vowing to “fight to the end” in a virtual speech to UK lawmakers.

– Nord Stream 2 ‘dead’, US says –

Russia’s controversial $12-billion Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Germany is “dead”, a senior US official says.

– No Heineken, McDonald’s or Coke –

Beer giant Heineken halts brewing and sales in Russia, with McDonald’s, Coca-Cola and coffee chain Starbucks also suspending operations.

– Putin ‘angry and frustrated’: US intel –

US intelligence chiefs say Russian President Vladimir Putin is “angry and frustrated”, warning he is likely to “double down and try to grind down the Ukrainian military with no regard for civilian casualties.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

– 2,000 plus ‘Russian troops killed’ –

The Pentagon says it estimates between 2,000 and 4,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in the nearly two-week-old invasion. Russia admitted to 498 killed on March 2.

– Two million refugees –

The UN says the number of people fleeing the war now tops two million. Poland alone has received 1.2 million people.

– Eurovision winner now refugee –

Ukraine’s 2016 Eurovision Song Contest winner Jamala tells AFP of having to leave her husband behind as she fled Kyiv. The ethnic Tartar said she never thought she would end up like her grandmother, who the Soviets drove from Crimea.

– Russia out of Vogue –

Publisher Conde Nast suspends Russian Vogue and its other magazine there over “fake news” laws on reporting the war that can see journalists jailed for up to 15 years.

burs-fg/spm