Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Thousands of Filipinos flocked to churches to observe Ash Wednesday, with Catholic priests and nuns daubing their foreheads with a cross for the first time since the start of the pandemic

World

Philippines celebrates Ash Wednesday as Covid rules lift

Published

Manila (AFP), Mar 2 – Thousands of Filipinos flocked to churches to observe Ash Wednesday, with Catholic priests and nuns daubing their foreheads with a cross for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Most Covid-19 restrictions were scrapped this week after a sharp drop in infections and increased vaccinations, allowing churches to pack their pews and physical contact to resume.

Devotees wearing masks began lining up outside Baclaran Church in Manila before dawn to receive the ash cross on their foreheads — a ritual that signals the beginning of Lent.

Churches have in the past two years sprinkled it in people’s hair due to anti-Covid measures.

“I feel like I am in heaven,” Lydia Smith, 76, told AFP outside the church where several thousand of the faithful stood in long queues waiting their turn.

“I am really happy even if it’s very crowded. It’s like the joy of the church has returned.”

The Philippines is overwhelmingly Catholic, with some 80 percent of its people said to be believers.

Since early 2020 most devotees have been forced to follow church services online and major religious festivals have been curtailed or cancelled due to strict social-distancing rules.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

But Tuesday marked the beginning of the “new normal” in the national capital region and 38 other areas.

Most restrictions have been removed, allowing places of worship, restaurants and public transport to operate at full capacity.

Local church officials gave the green light for the “imposition of ashes on the forehead” to resume on Wednesday, but sprinkling the powdery residue in hair was still allowed.

“One of the tragedies of Covid-19 is it separated us,” said Father Victorino Cueto, the rector of Baclaran Church.

“When we put the ash on the forehead, it means that we are really reaching out to one another, in faith and in love.”

Hotel safety officer Radito Mendoza, 62, welcomed the resumption of the tradition.

“I’m so happy that we are slowly going back to normal and those who want to go to church are now able to do so,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Capital Health

28pc of adult population reached with COVID vaccines

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 1 — The government has reached 27.9 per cent of the adult population with the COVID-19 vaccine even as the positivity...

15 hours ago

World

Hong Kong’s Omicron-fuelled outbreak spreads within prisons

Hong Kong, Feb 25 – Hong Kong’s prisons on Friday reported a worsening coronavirus outbreak involving more than 200 inmates at a time when...

5 days ago

World

Virus-hit Hong Kong invokes emergency powers to allow in China medics

Hong Kong (AFP), Feb 24 – Hong Kong’s government invoked emergency powers on Thursday to allow doctors, nurses and other personnel from the Chinese...

6 days ago

World

‘Fortress Australia’ re-opens to tourists after two-year Covid closure

Sydney, Feb 20 – Jubilant visitors returned to Australia Monday as the country reopened its borders to vaccinated tourists, nearly two years after the...

February 21, 2022

World

UK’s Johnson to scrap all Covid legal curbs as criticism mounts

London, Feb 22 – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set Monday to announce an end to all pandemic legal curbs in England, insisting...

February 21, 2022

World

China helps virus-ravaged Hong Kong build isolation units

Hong Kong, Feb 20 – Construction crews from mainland China were helping Hong Kong build two temporary isolation facilities to house thousands of coronavirus...

February 20, 2022

World

Police move to clear last demonstrators in Canada’s trucker-led protests

Ottawa , Feb 19 – Police in Canada moved Friday to dislodge the final truckers and protesters from downtown Ottawa, in a mostly peaceful...

February 19, 2022

World

New Zealand virus cases spike as anti-vaccine protesters claim win

Wellington, Feb 16 – New Zealand Covid-19 infections reached a record high Wednesday as anti-vaccine protesters claimed victory after police failed to clear vehicles...

February 16, 2022