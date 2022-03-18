Do not sabotage my bid by campaigning for Raila, Ruto pleads with President Kenyatta

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 18 – Deputy President William Ruto has appealed to President Uhuru Kenyatta not to spearhead the campaigns of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga ahead of the August Elections.

Speaking when he campaigned in Gatundu South, Ruto further urged President Kenyatta against using the tactics they previously employed to frustrate his bid.

In his characteristic style, Ruto who spoke in Swahili during a roadshow in Mutomo asked the crowd to plead his case to the President on his behalf.

“Hata kama amemua kwenda kusaidia mtu ya kitendawili, namuomba kwa unyenyekevu asitumie ile kisu nilisaidia yeye kupata kunikata miguu. Mwambie huyu Ruto unampigia ni yule muliombewa na yeye hapa Gatundu na hata hiyo maombi Mama Ngina alituombea.”

(“Please tell him that even if he has decided to go and help someone with the ‘Kitendawili man’, I humbly ask him not to use the knife I helped him get, to cut me down to size. Remind him that this Ruto you are calling is the very same one, we were prayed for together here in Gatundu, and even during that prayer service, (your mother) Mama Ngina (Kenyatta) prayed for us.)

The UDA Presidential aspirant called out President Kenyatta for using him over the last four and a half years and then dumping him for Odinga with whom he formed a political cooperation pact in March 2018.

Ruto said that despite the acrimony directed towards him by the government, he will still mount a formidable campaign and win the upcoming elections

(“Mwambie vile vile ni yule Ruto ambaye wakati hakuna mtu alikua ako tayari kumsaidia, ni huyo Ruto alisimama na yeye. Tafadhali usimuumize. Umuambie nimemuuliza, hata kama hataki kunisaidia aniwachie hii mzee ya kitendawili, mimi niko tayari kupambana na yeye.”)

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Tell him that I am the same Ruto who stood with him, when no one was willing to help him, So I am asking you to please tell him not to harm me.”

“I am also asking him, even if he does not want to help me, he should not give the Kitendawili-man an advantage. I am ready to face him at the ballot” he said.