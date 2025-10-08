Nairobi Tops Early Voter Registration as ELOG Warns of Slow National Turnout

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 8 – Nairobi has taken an early lead in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise, recording 1,597 new voters in the first week, followed by Mombasa with 556, Kiambu with 386, and Kisii with 312, according to data released by the Elections Observation Group (ELOG).

ELOG attributes the strong performance in these counties to their urban advantage proximity to IEBC constituency offices, better transport networks, and reliable communication infrastructure.

“The higher registration activity in Nairobi, Mombasa, and Kiambu reflects the benefits of accessibility and population density. However, the national turnout remains significantly below expectations,”stated ELOG Chairman Victor Nyongesa.

Figures from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) show that only 7,048 new voters were registered across 278 constituencies during the first week of the drive. This represents just 0.11 per cent of the national target of 6.3 million new voters ahead of the 2027 General Election.

ELOG warned that if the current pace persists, the exercise could fall far short of its target, insisting on the need for stronger civic education and logistical support.

“While the IEBC has demonstrated operational readiness, the low registration numbers highlight an urgent need for intensified mobilization to reach unregistered citizens,” Nyongesa noted.

ELOG analysis revealed uneven progress across counties, with rural and sparsely populated regions trailing far behind.

Lamu registered only 17 new voters, Samburu 18, Tana River 21, and Nyamira 10 during the same period figures ELOG says point to logistical gaps and limited awareness.

“Urban areas are outperforming rural regions due to easier access to constituency offices,” Nyongesa expressed.

“In remote counties, residents often travel long distances to register, discouraging participation.”

Nevertheless, ELOG acknowledged commendable progress in northern Kenya, where counties such as Mandera, Wajir, and Garissa recorded higher proportional growth compared to their 2022 voter registers.

The election observer attributed this to improved local engagement and outreach efforts.

Beyond registration figures, ELOG raised fresh concerns over data privacy following the IEBC’s introduction of iris scans as an additional biometric identifier in the registration process.

“While iris technology enhances voter verification, it has raised public anxiety over data protection,” ELOG Chairman said.

“The IEBC must clarify how the data will be stored and secured in compliance with the Data Protection Act of 2019 and disclose whether a Data Protection Impact Assessment was conducted prior to rollout.”

ELOG also urged the electoral body to strengthen public communication on where registration services are currently available, noting that many Kenyans, especially in rural areas, remain unaware that the ongoing registration is limited to constituency offices.

ELOG recommended that IEBC partner with county governments, civil society organisations, and media houses to expand civic awareness particularly among the youth.

“More targeted outreach through community meetings, schools, religious institutions, and social media platforms is essential to reach first-time voters,” said Nyongesa.

The group also called for weekly publication of county-level registration data to enhance transparency and enable timely interventions in low-performing areas.

“The first week of the Continuous Voter Registration exercise demonstrates readiness but exposes critical weaknesses in public awareness and accessibility,” Nyongesa said.

“Addressing these challenges swiftly will be vital to ensuring inclusivity and credibility in Kenya’s voter register ahead of 2027.”

ELOG reaffirmed its commitment to independently monitor the process and urged all eligible Kenyans to take advantage of the opportunity to register, transfer, or update their details.

“Voter registration is not just a constitutional right it is a civic responsibility.Every eligible Kenyan should seize this chance to make their voice count,”Nyongesa asserted.