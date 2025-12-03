ELOG commends IEBC’s technical delivery in Thursday by-elections

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 3 — The Elections Observation Group (ELOG) has praised the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) for its strong technical performance during the November 27 by-elections.

The observer group hailed IEBC’s “technical competence” even as it warned of widespread electoral malpractices that undermined the credibility of the polls.

In its final statement released Wednesday, ELOG noted the general preparedness of polling stations across twenty-two electoral areas, with KIEMS kits functioning smoothly and voting, closing, and counting conducted transparently. However, political and legal violations before, during, and after Election Day compromised the integrity of the process.

ELOG deployed long-term observers ahead of the elections and 100 trained roving observers on polling day, covering constituencies and wards in Baringo, Embu, Machakos, Kajiado, Narok, Kakamega, Homa Bay, and Nairobi counties.

The observer group documented verified cases of electoral violence, harassment, and clashes between rival supporters in Kasipul, Malava, Mbeere North, Nairobi, and Machakos.

Observers faced intimidation, including an incident in Kariobangi North where a rowdy crowd reportedly barricaded an ELOG vehicle and demanded cash.

ELOG expressed concern over the failure of security agencies to act decisively, warning that unchecked violence fuels voter apathy and suppresses turnout.

The group also reported open voter bribery, including the distribution of cash, relief goods, blankets, and other material inducements.

Voter bribery

ELOG reminded political actors that such acts constitute voter bribery under the Constitution and the Election Offences Act, with penalties that can invalidate results.

ELOG flagged the active participation of senior government officials at national and county levels in campaign activities.

The group also noted government project launches and development tours in Baringo County during the campaign window which it stated blurred the line between state functions and political mobilization.

The involvement of state security officials and other public officers in partisan activities created an atmosphere of fear and projected “state-backed pressure,” undermining public trust.

Media monitoring by ELOG also highlighted a high volume of disinformation during the by-elections.

Nearly half of all flagged content targeted political parties and candidates, while 36 percent targeted the IEBC, including misleading claims about voter registration and polling station changes.

The group further raised concerns over the low participation of women, youth, minority, and marginalized groups among the 181 registered candidates.

Poll-day anomalies

ELOG further observed operational anomalies, including ballot secrecy breaches, voters photographing marked ballots, and unauthorized access by individuals such as “super agents” and unaccredited DCI officers in several constituencies.

“These violations expose the electoral process to disruption and erode public confidence,” ELOG warned.

The group criticized the commission’s lack of consistent communication during critical stages, which weakened public trust.

ELOG called on security agencies to develop clear, neutral, and consistently implemented security plans, investigate all reported intimidation cases, and prosecute offenders.

Political parties were urged to uphold ethical campaign standards, ensure proper accreditation of party agents, and refrain from interfering with polling operations.

The observer group reminded citizens that “elections belong to the people,” urging active participation, rejection of inducements, and reporting of threats that undermine peaceful voting.

While acknowledging the IEBC’s operational successes, ELOG stressed that credible elections also require political neutrality, secure environments, and strict enforcement of the law.

“The Commission’s technical competence cannot mask its failure to address the compromised political environment,” said ELOG Chairperson Victor Nyongesa. “Without corrective action, the credibility of Kenya’s electoral process remains at risk.”

ELOG concluded by calling for comprehensive reforms ahead of future elections, warning that the violence, intimidation, and misuse of state resources witnessed in the latest by-elections “must not be allowed to define Kenya’s democratic trajectory.”