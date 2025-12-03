ELOG says by-elections marred by irregularities despite IEBC’s ‘technical competence’

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 3 – The Elections Observation Group (ELOG) has raised concerns over the integrity of the November 27 by-elections, citing widespread electoral malpractices ranging from voter bribery and intimidation to ballot secrecy breaches and coordinated disinformation campaigns.

In its final statement released Wednesday, ELOG said that although the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) demonstrated technical preparedness, the wider electoral environment was marred by systemic failures that compromised the credibility of the polls.

The findings consolidate observations made before, during, and after the by-elections across 22 electoral areas in Baringo, Embu, Machakos, Kajiado, Narok, Kakamega, Homa Bay, and Nairobi counties.

ELOG deployed long-term observers ahead of the polls, along with 100 trained roving observers on election day.

While most polling stations opened on time, had adequate materials and conducted voting and counting transparently, ELOG said these administrative positives were overshadowed by troubling incidents pointing to deeper structural issues.

“Across the 22 electoral areas observed, polling stations were generally well-prepared, opened on time, and adhered to procedural requirements during voting, closing, and counting,” ELOG said.

“However, ELOG also observed verified cases of electoral violence, intimidation, and voter inducement.”

Violence and harassment

The group documented cases of violence, harassment, and clashes between rival political factions in Kasipul, Malava, Mbeere North, Nairobi, and Machakos.

In some instances, observers themselves were threatened — including an incident in Kariobangi North where a crowd barricaded an ELOG team and demanded money.

ELOG faulted security agencies for failing to act decisively, saying the inaction contributed to voter apathy and suppression.

The lobby also reported open incidents of voter bribery involving cash handouts and the distribution of blankets, relief items, and other goods — actions outlawed under the Constitution and the Election Offences Act, and which can invalidate election results or expose perpetrators to prosecution.

One of the most alarming findings was the active participation of high-ranking government officials, including members of the national and county executive, security officers, and other public servants.

Their involvement, ELOG said, violated neutrality standards and tilted the political playing field in favour of governing parties.

“This involvement also violated both the Public Officer Ethics Act and international electoral norms on the separation of state resources from electoral competition,” the statement read.

“Such overt participation not only compromised the fairness of the campaign environment but projected state-backed pressure on the electorate — a strategy widely recognized globally for suppressing turnout and skewing outcomes.”

‘Super agents’

ELOG also documented instances where state machinery was deployed in ways perceived as partisan, including the launch of government projects during the campaign period such as digital infrastructure rollouts in Baringo, which observers said appeared aimed at influencing voter perceptions.

Additionally, the mission flagged extensive disinformation during the campaign period. Fake opinion polls accounted for 41 percent of all misinformation tracked, while forged press releases and institutional documents made up 37 percent.

Nearly half of all false content targeted political parties and candidates, while 36 percent targeted the IEBC with misleading claims about voter registration and polling station changes.

Despite 181 candidates being cleared to contest various seats, ELOG noted a strikingly low representation of women, youth, and marginalized groups.

The presence of unauthorized individuals — including unaccredited “super agents” and plain-clothed security officers — was also reported in several polling stations, contrary to election law.

ELOG recommended sweeping reforms ahead of future elections, urging the IEBC to conduct early assessments of electoral environments and postpone polls where conditions are unsafe; enforce ballot secrecy rules; tighten control of polling station access; and strengthen voter education to reduce assisted voting and turn-aways.

ELOG Chairperson Victor Nyongesa said the by-elections exposed a critical gap between the IEBC’s technical execution of the polls and the integrity of the broader political environment.

“The IEBC’s success in logistical and procedural management cannot mask its failure to safeguard the integrity of the electoral processes before and during the by-elections,” he said.

“Elections must be free from violence, intimidation, and partisan interference.”

Nyongesa warned that unless the issues flagged are urgently addressed, Kenya risks eroding public trust in election management and undermining democratic stability.

ELOG called on citizens to play an active role in defending electoral integrity by reporting malpractices and rejecting inducements that compromise democratic choice.