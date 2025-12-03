Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

ELOG faulted security agencies for failing to act decisively, saying the inaction contributed to voter apathy and suppression.

NATIONAL NEWS

ELOG says by-elections marred by irregularities despite IEBC’s ‘technical competence’

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 3 – The Elections Observation Group (ELOG) has raised concerns over the integrity of the November 27 by-elections, citing widespread electoral malpractices ranging from voter bribery and intimidation to ballot secrecy breaches and coordinated disinformation campaigns.

In its final statement released Wednesday, ELOG said that although the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) demonstrated technical preparedness, the wider electoral environment was marred by systemic failures that compromised the credibility of the polls.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The findings consolidate observations made before, during, and after the by-elections across 22 electoral areas in Baringo, Embu, Machakos, Kajiado, Narok, Kakamega, Homa Bay, and Nairobi counties.

ELOG deployed long-term observers ahead of the polls, along with 100 trained roving observers on election day.

While most polling stations opened on time, had adequate materials and conducted voting and counting transparently, ELOG said these administrative positives were overshadowed by troubling incidents pointing to deeper structural issues.

“Across the 22 electoral areas observed, polling stations were generally well-prepared, opened on time, and adhered to procedural requirements during voting, closing, and counting,” ELOG said.

“However, ELOG also observed verified cases of electoral violence, intimidation, and voter inducement.”

Violence and harassment

The group documented cases of violence, harassment, and clashes between rival political factions in Kasipul, Malava, Mbeere North, Nairobi, and Machakos.

In some instances, observers themselves were threatened — including an incident in Kariobangi North where a crowd barricaded an ELOG team and demanded money.

ELOG faulted security agencies for failing to act decisively, saying the inaction contributed to voter apathy and suppression.

The lobby also reported open incidents of voter bribery involving cash handouts and the distribution of blankets, relief items, and other goods — actions outlawed under the Constitution and the Election Offences Act, and which can invalidate election results or expose perpetrators to prosecution.

One of the most alarming findings was the active participation of high-ranking government officials, including members of the national and county executive, security officers, and other public servants.

Their involvement, ELOG said, violated neutrality standards and tilted the political playing field in favour of governing parties.

“This involvement also violated both the Public Officer Ethics Act and international electoral norms on the separation of state resources from electoral competition,” the statement read.

“Such overt participation not only compromised the fairness of the campaign environment but projected state-backed pressure on the electorate — a strategy widely recognized globally for suppressing turnout and skewing outcomes.”

‘Super agents’

ELOG also documented instances where state machinery was deployed in ways perceived as partisan, including the launch of government projects during the campaign period such as digital infrastructure rollouts in Baringo, which observers said appeared aimed at influencing voter perceptions.

Additionally, the mission flagged extensive disinformation during the campaign period. Fake opinion polls accounted for 41 percent of all misinformation tracked, while forged press releases and institutional documents made up 37 percent.

Nearly half of all false content targeted political parties and candidates, while 36 percent targeted the IEBC with misleading claims about voter registration and polling station changes.

Despite 181 candidates being cleared to contest various seats, ELOG noted a strikingly low representation of women, youth, and marginalized groups.

The presence of unauthorized individuals — including unaccredited “super agents” and plain-clothed security officers — was also reported in several polling stations, contrary to election law.

ELOG recommended sweeping reforms ahead of future elections, urging the IEBC to conduct early assessments of electoral environments and postpone polls where conditions are unsafe; enforce ballot secrecy rules; tighten control of polling station access; and strengthen voter education to reduce assisted voting and turn-aways.

ELOG Chairperson Victor Nyongesa said the by-elections exposed a critical gap between the IEBC’s technical execution of the polls and the integrity of the broader political environment.

“The IEBC’s success in logistical and procedural management cannot mask its failure to safeguard the integrity of the electoral processes before and during the by-elections,” he said.

“Elections must be free from violence, intimidation, and partisan interference.”

Nyongesa warned that unless the issues flagged are urgently addressed, Kenya risks eroding public trust in election management and undermining democratic stability.

ELOG called on citizens to play an active role in defending electoral integrity by reporting malpractices and rejecting inducements that compromise democratic choice.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

6 more suspect linked to Meru gang rape arrested amid outrage

Authorities in Meru have arrested six more suspects in the gang rape of a young woman in Laare, bringing the total to nine. The...

17 minutes ago

Headlines

Governor Nyaribo denies impeachment charges at Senate trial

The embattled governor, who will also appear in person, has lined up four witnesses to support his defence.

50 minutes ago

2027 KENYA ELECTIONS

Aladwa disowns joint Nairobi gubernatorial bid with Kuria, affirms 2027 candidature on ODM ticket

"I wish to clear the air today. I have said I will not be Moses Kuria’s deputy. I have firmly stated that I will...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

3 men arrested for murder of Kirinyaga woman whose body was mutilated

Police in Kirinyaga East have arrested three men suspected in the gruesome murder of Jackline Waruguru Kathuri, whose mutilated body was discovered in Ninga-ini...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

‘I can sit!’: Wamaua’s remarks on Governor seat draw sharp criticism

Maragua MP Mary Wamaua faces backlash after making controversial remarks about her suitability for the Murang’a gubernatorial seat, drawing public criticism over her decorum.

3 hours ago

County News

Senators Holds Closed-Door Meeting as Governor Nyaribo’s Impeachment Trial begins

“As is tradition, and in line with the schedule of activities for an impeachment hearing, the Senate will hold a preparatory session to discuss...

3 hours ago

Headlines

CLE Kicks Off Two-Day Forum to Reform Legal Education in Kenya

The meeting, themed “Legal Education and Training for a Globally Competitive Lawyer,” has brought together legal practitioners, academics, law enforcement representatives, and regional stakeholders...

4 hours ago

Aerospace Development

Kenya, Germany explore new pacts in aerospace development

Kenya and Germany advance collaboration in space and aerospace development, with high-level engagements at the Kenya–Germany NewSpace Business Forum exploring technology, research, and investment...

4 hours ago