Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Sifuna defies ODM expulsion threats amid onslaught by pro-govt faction

ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna dismisses calls for his removal, blames Junet Mohamed for mismanaged 2022 campaign funds, and rejects any ODM backing for President William Ruto in 2027.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 4 — Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has dismissed growing calls for his removal as ODM Secretary General, insisting that no individual or faction has the authority to kick him out as internal divisions widen following the death of party leader Raila Odinga.

Sifuna’s defiant stance comes amid rising tensions within ODM, with a section of party leaders accusing him of undermining unity over his opposition to the broad-based government arrangement between President William Ruto and the late Raila.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Critics argue that Sifuna’s outspoken criticism of the deal has put him at odds with senior ODM figures who favour continued cooperation with the Kenya Kwanza administration.

Dismissing what he termed intimidation attempts, Sifuna maintained that his critics lacked the mandate to discipline or expel him from the party.

“You do not scare me. I want to assure Gachagua that no one has the power to kick me out of the ODM party. You can relax,” Sifuna said while attending the burial ceremony of the late Alice Wangari Gakuya, mother of Embakasi North MP James Gakuya, at Makomboki Primary School in Kigumo, Murang’a County.

2022 campaign funds

Addressing the controversy, Sifuna launched a blistering attack on his detractors, reviving debate over the management of campaign funds during the 2022 General Election and ODM’s post-election direction.

“The funds that we in ODM used for our campaigns largely came from former President Uhuru Kenyatta. He supported us in every possible way,” Sifuna said, accusing National Assembly Minority Leader and Suna East MP Junet Mohamed of mismanaging resources that could have bolstered Raila Odinga’s presidential bid.

Junet says Uhuru, Muhoho mismanaged hiring of Raila agents

Junet says Raila struggled to access Muhoho for campaign funds

“There is now someone foolish enough to claim there is something wrong with Uhuru Kenyatta’s money. I would like to ask Junet: when exactly did Uhuru’s money become bad? When you were receiving it, which portion did you fail to remit to the party and instead spend with your wives?” he said.

Sifuna argued that renewed scrutiny of the 2022 campaign finances was overdue and said the ongoing debate should pave the way for a full audit of the election.

“As we begin the audit of the 2022 elections, it is a good thing that this debate has been revived. Everyone should openly state what they did in 2022,” he said.

He accused Junet of failing to pay election agents, claiming the lapse cost ODM victory at the polls.

“You spent Uhuru’s money instead of paying agents, allowing Rigathi Gachagua’s side to defeat us. Today, we regret that if it were not for you, Junet, we would be leading this country,” Sifuna said.

Sifuna also reaffirmed ODM’s long-held opposition stance, insisting that Raila never instructed party members to support President Ruto in the 2027 General Election.

“There has never been a day when Baba told us to support President William Ruto in 2027,” he said.

“Raila told me clearly that Ruto must go home in 2027.”

His remarks mirror sentiments expressed by Siaya Governor James Orengo, who on November 15 dismissed as “idiotic” proposals by ODM leaders serving in Ruto’s Cabinet to formalise a political alliance with the President.

Speaking during ODM anniversary celebrations in Mombasa, Orengo warned that such efforts risk erasing the party’s identity and betraying its founding values.

“Ruto needs ODM, not the other way round,” Orengo said, urging the party to field its own presidential candidate in 2027.

In contrast, ODM Party Leader Oburu Odinga has vowed to lead the party into government in 2027, saying ODM will either contest alone or enter coalitions that guarantee power-sharing.

“There is nothing like forming a party to be in the opposition,” Oburu said after his ratification by the National Governing Council on November 13.

Raila’s daughter, EALA MP Winnie Odinga, has also called for a National Delegates Convention to chart the party’s future, describing ODM’s role in the broad-based government as “complicated” and in need of a fresh mandate from members.

The divisions are reflected in public opinion.

A TIFA Research survey released on December 23 showed ODM grappling with weakened internal cohesion, despite remaining Kenya’s most popular party at 20 per cent, ahead of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) at 16 per cent.

The poll revealed sharp splits among ODM supporters over whether the party should return fully to opposition or remain aligned with the government, alongside strong resistance to backing President Ruto in 2027.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Junet: Muhoho locked Raila out of key campaign nerve centre

Junet, who served in the Azimio la Umoja campaign secretariat, said the Westlands office was at the centre of decisions on the recruitment and...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Uhuru’s brother Muhoho retained money meant for Raila agents: Junet

Junet Mohamed blames former President Uhuru Kenyatta and his brother Muhoho for the failure to deploy Azimio agents in the 2022 General Election, amid...

3 hours ago

Africa

PICTURES: Uhuru tours Obasanjo Presidential Library

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta toured the Obasanjo Presidential Library in Nigeria after addressing the 2025 Future Africa Leaders Awards in Lagos.

18 hours ago

County News

Govt promises evidence-based verdict on safety of buildings near South C collapse

The Kenyan government says structural assessments of buildings near the collapsed South C structure are ongoing, urging the public to exercise caution as rescue...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Iconic Amboseli super tusker Craig, with tusks weighing over 90kgs, dies aged 54

Craig, one of Africa’s most famous super tuskers, has died at 54 in Amboseli National Park. Kenya Wildlife Service hailed him as a gentle...

20 hours ago

County News

2 trapped inside collapsed South C building may still be alive: Govt

Rescue teams continue intensive operations at the collapsed 14-storey South C building in Nairobi, with officials saying two people may still be alive. Multi-agency...

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

6 killed, 7 critically injured in late-night crash near Konza City

Six people were killed and seven injured after a multi-vehicle crash involving a bus, matatu and lorry along the Nairobi–Mombasa Highway near Konza City.

24 hours ago

AGRICULTURE

Ole Kina urges scrapping of ‘tyrannical’ Coffee Act to liberate farmers

Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina calls for scrapping the colonial-era Coffee Act, saying it fuels cartels and denies farmers fair prices as the government...

1 day ago