ELOG Accuses Public Officers of Political Bias Ahead of Nov 27 By-Election

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 17 – The Elections Observation Group has petitioned the Independent Elections and Boundaries Commission to take action against public officers engaging in political activities ahead of the November 27 by-elections across the country.

The citizen-led observation platform reminded the Commission that the law requires all public officers to uphold political neutrality and comply with existing regulations governing participation in elections and related activities.

ELOG cited Section 12 of the Political Parties Act, which prohibits public officers from engaging in political activities that could compromise or undermine the impartiality of their offices.

“We are therefore urging political parties and candidates to respect the boundaries of public service and avoid drawing civil servants into campaign activities.”

“We further encourage the IEBC to enhance its oversight role by fully enforcing electoral laws and responding firmly to any violations,” ELOG Chairperson Victor Nyogesa said.

The development comes weeks after the Commission on Administrative Justice and the Public Service Commission warned that any public officer found in breach of these provisions will face disciplinary action in accordance with applicable public service regulations.

Kenya’s Constitution (Articles 73, 75, and 80), the Leadership and Integrity Act (2012), and Public Service Commission regulations explicitly prohibit public officers from engaging in political campaigns or misusing state resources.

Internationally, Kenya is bound by the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (Article 25), the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance (Article 17), and the Declaration of Principles for International Election Observation (2005) all of which require states to guarantee impartial administration of elections and prevent abuse of public office.

