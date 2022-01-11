MP Onyonka presents himself to Kisii DCI offices for questioning over inciteful utterances

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISII, Kenya, Jan 11 – Kitutu Chache South Member of Parliament Richard Onyonka on Tuesday presented himself to the Directorate of Criminal investigation (DCI) Offices in Kisii for questioning over alleged hate speech.

This followed an order by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji that he be arrested following the remarks he made last week in connection to deputy president William Ruto.

“Am here following the orders given for my arrest over the hate speech remarks allegations,” Onyonka said soon after he presented himself at the DCI headquarters in Kisii.

Onyonka who was accompanied by his lawyers Zelmer Bonuke, Ombui Ratemo and Wilkins Ochoki however stayed there for ten minutes after which the County DCI officer Lenah Kabillah referred him to their Nairobi offices.

“Since you have come, I was told to refer you to the DCI Nairobi regarding your case,” she stated.

Onyonka’s Lawyer Ratemo said that his client opted to oblige following summons issued by the Director of Public Prosecution.

The DPP also ordered investigations into alleged inflammatory utterances made Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot last weekend during Deputy President William Ruto’s rally in Eldoret.

Haji directed the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai to commence the probe and submit a report to his office within seven days.

Meru Senator Mithika Linturi who had also been arrested over remarks he made in Eldoret on Saturday, during a rally convened by Ruto was freed on a Sh2 million cash bail or an alternative bond of Sh5mn with a surety of a similar amount.