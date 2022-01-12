Here is DP Ruto’s promise to Nairobi residents

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 12 – Deputy President William Ruto has pledged to construct 20 new markets in Nairobi as he rolls out his bottom-up economic plan if elected President during the August elections.

Speaking during a campaign stop in Kamukunji, Ruto said that the investment would enable business-people at the lower tier of the economy to run their businesses without the problem of borrowing and being listed at the Credit Reference Bureau (CRB).

“We don’t want our small-scale traders to continue suffering because they have to sell their wares under the scorching sun, or the rains, and sometimes they are harassed by the County Council askaris,” he said.

He told his supporters that his administration will also disburse 100 billion Shillings would be invested in projects meant to roll out employment opportunities for four million youths in the country.

“I want to tell Nairobi residents that this is the year that we must liberate ourselves from a politics of fear mongering, intimidation. We will ensure that the transformational agenda that UDA has promised is fully implemented,” the DP stated.

The DP is expected to hold similar meetings at Garissa Lodge, Mathare Kiboro, Kariobangi Roundabout, Umoja, Soweto, Kayole Junction respectively.