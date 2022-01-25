Connect with us

Capital News
AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Western MPs allege bribery, coercion to drop backing for UDA-ANC alliance

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 25 – A section of elected leaders Western Kenya leaders from western region have alleged bribery attempts and coercion to have them rescind their support for the unity bid between United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and Amani National Congress (ANC).

Led by Kimilili MP Didmus Baraza, the leaders told news reporters at Parliament that they had on several occasions been approached by their competitors with bribes to withdraw their support for Deputy President William Ruto (UDA) and ANC’s Musalia Mudavadi.

“We have been approached to be bought but we have refused that we cannot sell our birth rights. We must continue standing with Ruto not for the purposes of getting rich but for the purposes of forming a government that will put to a stop politics of conman ship in this country,” he said.

Baraza accused the camp loyal to President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga of trying to manipulate them into moving to the Azimo la Umoja Movement.

He said the move was a clear indication that the Sunday announcement by ANC and UDA had sent panic among their competitors.

“In their attempt to mitigate against the effect of the earthquake they are trying all means to sway us but we will remain firm and unbowed,” he said.

Sirisia MP John Waluke noted that their competitors had sensed defeat and were out to thrive on divisions through bribery and intimidation.

“Ruto will win this election and our competitors are aware of that but we want to tell them that we are going nowhere, Ruto is and will b our President,” he said

Nandi Senator Samson Cherarkey lauded Mudavadi and FORD-Kenya Party Leader Moses Wetangula for teaming up with Ruto and urged them to remain steadfast despite incessant attacks by the Azimo brigade.

“We condemn the arm twisting and intimidation. Ruto is our candidate and we will remain resolute in our determination,” he said.

Nominated MP David Sankok noted that no amount of intimidation would dampen their resolve to ensure that Ruto is elected President in the August 9 polls.

“We will popularize Ruto across the country and the recent alliance between him and our western Kenya friends,” he said.

Ruto and Mudavadi joined forces on Sunday when they declared their parties will work together in a bid to better the country’s fortunes.

The duo are on Wednesday set to hold a mega rally in Nakuru County where they will popularize their new found alliance which continues to elicit mixed reactions.

