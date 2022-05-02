‘Msitishwe na pesa’, Martha Karua tells Narc K aspirants while issuing nomination certificates

NAIROBI, Kenya May 2- National Rainbow Coalition – Kenya (NARC) Monday issued certificates to various candidates who won the party nominations during an event presided by its Chairperson Martha Karua

The certificates were handed to 3 candidates aspiring for Gubernatorial seats, 2 Senators, 15 Women Representatives, 40 Members of Parliament and 200 Members of the County Assembly (MCAs).

Speaking during the event held in Nairobi, she assured the candidates of full support from the party and urged them not to be intimidated by their competitors from other parties who might have more resources.

“We may not have resources comparable to your competition, but it’s not a money competition, it is a competition idea of ideal, market yourself to the people ‘usitishwe na pesa’ sell yourself as you are,” said Martha Karua.

Karua said the party will not field a presidential candidate and will instead support the Azimio Coalition flagbearer Raila Odinga.

“I remind you that we are in a coalition known as Azimio therefore our presidential candidate is Raila Amolo Odinga. As you fetch votes for yourselves remember to do so for our presidential candidate,” said Karua.

She emphasized that the party will focus on leaders who uphold the integrity and who puts the needs of people first.

The NARC boss further encouraged her candidates to be leaders of integrity who if elected in the August polls will use public finance and resources for the good of the people.

“We need to manage both the financial and other resources, when you receive pay you and are not working for the people, you are corruptly receiving money for work not done you are seeking to be a human resource to you people, so give your hundred percent attention to the job that you are seeking,” said the NARC boss.