Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
An armed police officer whipping suspects who were rounded-up during a police crackdown on the banned Mungiki sect in Nairobi's Mathare slum in 2007/AFP

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Re-emergence of political gangs, a major concern ahead of elections

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, Mar 19- A section of Kenyans, civil society members and security experts have expressed alarm over the resurgence of political gangs and militias in the country ahead of the August 9 elections.

Speaking Thursday during a virtual meeting hosted by Counter Terrorism Policing Kenya, the participants said that despite efforts by successive governments to crack down on them, these gangs have grown in size and influence in the country.

“The issue of criminal gangs has been around for such a long time in Kenya. We have had successive Presidents banning gangs but still the problem persists. I believe Moi Banned about 18 gangs. Kibaki did the same with about 30 gangs and Uhuru did the same with 90 gangs, but we find that we are still in the same predicament despite the efforts that have been done so as to curb the menace,” said Shanti Tasha, a participant.

Tasha noted that the gangs pose a significant threat to the country’s national security and called for an urgent intervention by the government to address the situation.

They attributed the situation to the high rate of unemployment amongst the Kenyan youth and corruption within security intelligence services.

They pointed out that politicians were taking advantage of the desperation of the youths to recruit them into these gangs, which they said were being used to drive their selfish agenda.

Dominic Pkalya a member from the Institute for Strategic Dialogue said that a study done by the National Crime Research Center in 2018 showed that by that time, gangs had increased from 33 which were banned in 2010 to 326 groups identified by research in 2017.

“So that alone shows that the gangs increased by almost 1000%, in seven years, meaning that by now probably we have more gangs than that,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He added that another study by the Global Initiative against Transnational organized Crimes showed that gangs, especially in Nairobi and Mombasa, are running illicit activities funded by politicians and will be used to frustrate or to cause violence during the elections.

Pkalya pointed out that the criminal gangs in the country were now adopting new identities to evade justice claiming that there could be more than 400 gangs currently in existence.

Martha Njiiri, the head of strategic communication at the IGAD Centre of Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism singled out Murang’a where she said that the county is now witnessing the emergence of female gangs ahead of the elections.

“We are also seeing emerging patterns of where it is no longer young men that are involved in these gangs, but we are also having young ladies who are getting into these gangs and are actually gaining growth in the county,” she said.

Nehemiah Kipserem a youth leader from Uasin Gishu County said the upcoming polls in August provides a breeding ground for political gangs and militias to thrive.

Kipserem pointed out that lack of transparency within the security agencies has made it difficult to address the situation.

“The intelligence pipeline in the Republic of Kenya has been infiltrated and also corruption has really penetrated. Okay, I may call this a mere allegation, but if I were wrong, we couldn’t be having such cases as today, because that’s the role of intelligence of the Republic of Kenya. They should be able to scrutinize and any misconception should be dealt with immediate effect,” he said.

He added that the intelligence sector should be on top of things in regards to the activities of the existing organizations or groups in the country.

Franklin Waruhiu, another participant said politicians mostly use political gangs to force themselves into power and protect their resources.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Mostly you’ll find politicians mobilizing youths into political gangs just because they want to get power,”

He went on to say that some politicians sometimes use these gangs to eliminate their opponents noting that during the 2013 and 2017 elections, some bloggers and rivals went missing which he attributed to the hunger for power.

The participants recommended the changing of policies guiding the operations of different government agencies to allow them conduct their mandate independently.

They also called for the review of the coverage of the political gangs by the media and beefing up of security in some parts of the country to prevent the infiltration of criminal gangs.

In this article:, , , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

36 Azimio, Kenya Kwanza bloggers singled out for hate speech – NCIC

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 18 – The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCI) has singled out 36 bloggers affiliated to the Azimio La Umoja Movement...

1 day ago

Kenya

NCIC summons Raila over ‘Madoadoa’ remarks in Wajir

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 11 – The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has summoned Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga over the ‘Madoadoa’...

March 11, 2022

Kenya

Threats, blackmail, intimidation, biggest concern in August polls, Ruto says

Nairobi, Kenya, Mar 2 – Deputy President William Ruto has singled out blackmail, threats and intimidation as some of the biggest impediments to democratic...

March 2, 2022

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Uhuru: Who said Jubilee party dead

Nairobi, Kenya, Feb 26-  President Uhuru Kenyatta has dismissed claims by critics that the ruling Jubilee party is dead. He said the party has...

February 26, 2022

Kenya

What next for Wanjigi after ODM endorses Raila as presidential flag-bearer?

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 25 – Businessman Jimi Wanjigi’s hopes of becoming the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party presidential flag bearer were dashed on Friday...

February 25, 2022

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Ruto intensifies campaigns in the coast

Nairobi, Kenya, Feb 5- Deputy President William Ruto on Saturday led the Kenya Kwanza Alliance brigade for a vote hunting mission in the coastal...

February 5, 2022

NATIONAL NEWS

Lusaka invites amendments on Azimio Bill ahead of Senate debate

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 26 – Senators were on Wednesday afternoon set to begin debate on the Political Parties Amendment Bill 2021 during day-two of...

January 26, 2022

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Western MPs allege bribery, coercion to drop backing for UDA-ANC alliance

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 25 – A section of elected leaders Western Kenya leaders from western region have alleged bribery attempts and coercion to have...

January 25, 2022