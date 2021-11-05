Connect with us

Mathew Lempurkel, former Laikipia North MP.

Former MP Lempurkel jailed for 1 year for assaulting Korere

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 5 -Former Laikipia North MP Mathew Lempurkel has been jailed for one year after the court found him guilty of assaulting her political rival Sarah Korere.

Principal Magistrate Helen Okwani found and held that the former MP indeed assaulted the current Laikipia North MP Sarah Korere back in 2016.

The court said that the former MP did not produce evidence that he was the one assaulted by the lady which could have given the court an opportunity to acquit him.

In his defense, he produced a medical report which showed he was admitted in Karen hospital showing that he was suffering from high blood pressure and there was no indication of assault.

The complainant who is the current Laikipia North MP produced a medical report and a P3 form which showed indeed she was assaulted.

The witnesses who gave evidence said the former MP assaulted her political rival in a boardroom in their presence.

The court observed that due to the rising cases of violence in the country, the accused deserves the sentence.

He was not given an option of a fine.

