The former lawmaker was critically injured in a road accident on Monday, August 18, at Ong’ata Rongai along Magadi Road while heading home/FILE

Former Laikipia North MP dies following road crash on Monday

Lempurkel died at Kenyatta National Hospital on Sunday morning after spending several days in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 24 – Former Laikipia North MP Mathew Lempurkel is death.

The former lawmaker was critically injured in a road accident on Monday, August 18, at Ong’ata Rongai along Magadi Road while heading home. Despite intensive treatment, he succumbed to his injuries.

The former legislator rose to national prominence in 2013 when he clinched the Laikipia North parliamentary seat on an ODM ticket, serving until 2017.

He was widely regarded as a fierce advocate for the Maa community and other marginalized groups in the region, championing indigenous land rights, cultural preservation, and equitable resource distribution.

Lempurkel’s political career was also marked by controversy. In November 2021, he was convicted of assaulting his successor, MP Sarah Korere, during a 2016 confrontation at Harambee House and sentenced to one year in prison, though he later secured release on bail.

Mourning the former MP, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua described Lempurkel as a committed leader who left a mark in his community.

“I have learnt of the untimely passing on of Hon. Mathew Lempurkel with a heavy heart. Hon. Lempurkel was a member of the DCP and former Member of Parliament for Laikipia North,” Gachagua said.

“May his soul rest in eternal peace, and may Almighty God grant strength, comfort, and fortitude to his family, loved ones, and all who cherished him during this moment of grief. My deepest sympathies to you.”

