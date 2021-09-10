New police division, more stations as govt moves to tame banditry in Laikipia

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 10 – The government will set up an additional police stations and training bases in the troubled Ol Moran in Laikipia in an effort to curb the cycle of violence in the area.

Speaking during a security tour in the region on Friday, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi said a new police division will be established with enough officers to patrol the area.

He added that a training base for elite police units will be set up in the area to enhance police presence and serve as a buffer zone between Laikipia residents and invading herders from neighboring counties.

“We will bring our commandos to train in this area to deal ruthlessly with the bandits who are keen to disturb the peace in this area,” he said.

Matiangi stated that two additional police stations will also be established in the flash point zones as the government continues its crackdown on illegal herders who have invaded private ranches in the area.

The pronouncement followed a spate of violence in recent months which has left several people dead and hundreds displaced.

The Interior CS further said that the government will deploy National Police Reservists to support police officers in patrolling the area including schools that have become a soft target for bandits.

The security boss added that unlike in the past, the government will pitch camp in the area to ensure peace preveils.

Matiangi urged Laikipia residents to observe the curfew in place to allow the security agencies carry out their duty of restoring peace even as he sounded a warning to perpetrators of violence.

“You are not going to use the lives of our people as collateral. This time around we won’t spare anyone who disturbs Wananchi. We are government and we will not allow this trend to continue,” he said.

He added that the government will use every means possible to ensure stability.

The CS stated that the government is currently pursuing individuals believed to be behind the violence.

Matiangi further assured the residents that the government will ensure no one is displaced from their land.

Matiangi had vowed to take a broader approach to address insecurity in Laikipia.

Addressing journalists in Nairobi on Tuesday, Matiangi said the conflict being witnessed in the area was “beyond the pasture and drought issue.”

“The approach we have taken now in Laikipia is unprecedented. We can tell you this morning alone that a huge group of people were talking about the same issue and we are really focusing on it. We want to resolve it completely,” the Cabinet Secretary said.

The Security CS noted that the Laikipia issue tends to arise during the electioneering period, adding that different government agencies had commenced efforts to find a long-lasting solution.

Already two political leaders, Tiaty legislator William Kamket and ex-Laikipia North MP Mathew Lempurkel, are facing prosecution in relation to the conflict.

The two face charges related to breach of peace and destruction of property.