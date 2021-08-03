MoH reports 25 virus-linked deaths, 15.4pc positivity rate

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 3 – The country’s COVID-19 infections maintained a steady rise on Tuesday with the Ministry of Health reporting a 15.4 positivity rate.

The rate represented 1,085 cases out of a sample size of 7,067.

In a statement shared to newsrooms, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe noted that 24 deaths were picked from facility audits and another patient succumbed to the virus within 24 hours raising the country’s death toll to 3,995.

The country’s recovery toll rose to 190,095 after 403 more patients were cleared including 98 who were discharged from various health facilities countrywide.

Another 4,112 patients were under home based care.

A total of 1,540 patients were admitted in the health care facilities including 190 who are in the Intensive Care Unit.

As of August 3, Kenya had inoculated 1,734,013 people with the uptake of the second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccines among those who took the first jab being 62.4 per cent.

“The uptake of the second dose by Priority Groups is as follows: Aged 58 years and above 205,937, Others 194,420, Health Workers 116,136, Teachers 96,714 while Security Officers are at 53,191,” MoH added.

Nairobi reported the highest cases at 401, four times higher than Kiambu and Nakuru which reported 96 and 90 cases respectively.

The rest of the cases were majorly reported in Machakos (60), Mombasa (56), Nyeri (54), Kilifi (43), Kajiado (38), Uasin Gishu (36), Murang’a (22) and Turkana (16).