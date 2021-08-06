Connect with us

Capital News
Capital Health

Kenya receives 180,000 COVID vaccines from Greece

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 6 -The Ministry of Health received 180,000 doses of Astra Zeneca vaccine from the Greek government on Friday to support ongoing vaccination efforts amid increased COVID-19 cases across the country.

Speaking at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport after receiving the consignment, National Taskforce on Vaccine Deployment Chairperson Willis Akhwale said the donation was a welcome boost to the country as it seeks to vaccinate 10 million people by December.

The Deputy Head ofmmission at the Greece Embassy in Kenya Counsellor Sotirios Demestichas said the donation is a demonstration of the cordial relations between Kenya and Greece.

The rollout of the national vaccination campaign is being led by the Ministry of Health, with support from WHO, UNICEF, Gavi, and other partners.

So far, the country has received 2,323,100 vaccines while the total number who have been inoculated standing at 1,768,519.

The proportion of adults fully vaccinated in the country stands at 2.5 per cent with 1,084,013 people having received the first dose while 684,506 have received the second dose.

Demestichas said the donation was a demonstration of the cordial relations between Kenya and Greece. EU Deputy Head of Delegation Katrin Susanna Hagemann was among those who attended the ceremony.

Kenya begun a nationwide vaccination campaign in March when the Ministry of Health commenced the administration of first doses. Health officials started administering second doses in May.

