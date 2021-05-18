Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Elizabeth Muli takes oath as the Chairperson of the Selection Panel for the appointment of 4 IEBC commissioners/FILE/ Judiciary Media Service

Headlines

Over 700 applications received for 4 IEBC commissioner slots

The panel’s Chairperson Elizabeth Muli on Tuesday said all the names and the qualifications of the applicants will be published on the dailies by Monday.
JEMIMAH MUENI

Published


NAIROBI, Kenya, May 18 — The selection panel appointed by President Uhuru Kenyatta to recruit four Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission commissioners has received over 700 applications.

The panel’s Chairperson Elizabeth Muli on Tuesday said all the names and the qualifications of the applicants will be published on the dailies by Monday.

“It’s a long list but as per the IEBC Act, the names of all applicants whose applications were received by the close of the application period, shall be published in two dailies with national circulation and the website of the Parliamentary Service Commission,” she said.

Muli said this will be followed by a shortlisting exercise which will pave way for interviews in June.

The next step would be to forward the names of qualified candidates to the President for formal appointment, the panel saying it intends to do so by June 9.

Muli said the panel was committed to working within the timelines provided, noting ‘they are ambitious but achievable.’

She assured that the panel was committed to conducting a credible exercise within the law, also calling upon those involved to efficiently play their part.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

BBI

AG withdraws application for stay of BBI judgment opting for appeal court route

The AG withdrew the case moments after the five-judge Constitutional Court bench confirmed receipt of his stay application and set a date for the...

2 hours ago

business

China, Italy pledge to deepen bilateral ties, advance China-EU cooperation

BEIJING, China, May 18 – Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Monday held a phone conversation with his Italian counterpart, Mario Draghi, with both sides...

6 hours ago

Biden Administration

Biden administration approves 735 mln USD arms sale to Israel: media

WASHINGTON, United States of America, May 18 – The Biden administration greenlighted 735 million U.S. dollars sale of precision-guided weapons to Israel, U.S. media...

7 hours ago

Africa

Tanzania told to resume publishing Covid data

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, May 18 – Tanzania’s new coronavirus taskforce recommended on Monday that the government resume publishing figures about the disease’s spread in...

7 hours ago

Focus on China

China opens a new museum every 2 days over past 5 years

BEIJING, China May 18 – An average of one new museum was opened every two days across China between 2016 and 2020, Deputy Minister...

7 hours ago

Kenya

Early pregnancies And immature marriages a threat to women and girls’ rights

By Margaret Matunda The recent reports on teenage pregnancies and marriages in Kenya merits attention.  Figures on children especially girls who missed national examinations...

7 hours ago

Africa

Sudan sacks top judge, accepts chief prosecutor’s resignation

Khartoum, Sudan, May 18 – Sudan has sacked its top judge and accepted the resignation of its chief prosecutor, the country’s ruling body said, following...

7 hours ago

County News

UDA, ODM teams decry State meddling in high-stake parliamentary by-elections

UDA said that alongside other agents, its officials had been constantly been intimated and harassed by the police.

7 hours ago