Over 700 applications received for 4 IEBC commissioner slots

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 18 — The selection panel appointed by President Uhuru Kenyatta to recruit four Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission commissioners has received over 700 applications.

The panel’s Chairperson Elizabeth Muli on Tuesday said all the names and the qualifications of the applicants will be published on the dailies by Monday.

“It’s a long list but as per the IEBC Act, the names of all applicants whose applications were received by the close of the application period, shall be published in two dailies with national circulation and the website of the Parliamentary Service Commission,” she said.

Muli said this will be followed by a shortlisting exercise which will pave way for interviews in June.

The next step would be to forward the names of qualified candidates to the President for formal appointment, the panel saying it intends to do so by June 9.

Muli said the panel was committed to working within the timelines provided, noting ‘they are ambitious but achievable.’

She assured that the panel was committed to conducting a credible exercise within the law, also calling upon those involved to efficiently play their part.