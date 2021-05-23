Connect with us

Kiambu County's COVID-19 Centre in Limuru/FILE

Capital Health

Kiambu reports a third of COVID infections nationwide

The health ministry tested 4,392 samples within a period of 24 hours, with the national coronavirus positivity rate standing at 7.4 per cent.
JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23 – The number of COVID-19 cases reported in Kiambu County on Sunday almost equaled a third of the national caseload with 84 out of the 324 cases reported picked from he populous county.

The health ministry tested 4,392 samples within a period of 24 hours, with the national coronavirus positivity rate standing at 7.4 per cent.

Nairobi reported second highest number of infections at 68, followed by Homa Bay (28), Mombasa (27), Kisii (19), Nyeri (17) and Kilifi (13).

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe also reported 10 virus-linked fatalities, pushing cumulative deaths from the disease to 3,059. Two of the deaths occurred within the reporting period.

He said a total of 1,084 patients were admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 4,751 patients were under home based care program.

“121 patients are at the Intensive Care Unit, 25 of whom are on ventilatory support and 68 on supplemental oxygen,” he said.

The total number of people who had recovered from the disease since its outbreak in March 2020 stood at 114,537, 85 of whom were cleared during a 24-hour period lapsing on Sunday.

