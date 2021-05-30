Connect with us

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe. /FILE

Corona Virus

Kenya records 17 new COVID-19 deaths and 444 infections as positivity rate rises to 8.9pc

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 30 -Kenya recorded 17 new COVID-19 deaths Saturday, among them 15 which were late reports, and 2 that occurred since Friday pushing fatalities to 3,141.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said  1,171 more patients were admitted to various health facilities across the country with 104 of them in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
He said 444 people tested positive for the virus from a sample size of 4, 989 raising the total caseload to 170,485.
The country’s positivity rate stood at 8.9 percent.
115 people were discharged after recovering from the virus including 76 from the home-based care program and 39 from various health facilities across the country.
968, 733 people had been vaccinated against the virus by May 29.
On Thursday, Kagwe announced that COVID-19 variants from the United Kingdom, India and South Africa were fast spreading in the country.

Kagwe said the variants had been detected in 39 samples from Kenyans who had no travel history.

He pointed out that 28 samples had the Indian variant while six had the UK variant. One sample had the South African variant. Four had variants from the two countries.

The CS further expressed concerns of one novel sample that had both the UK and Indian variant which he points out has significant public health implications.

“It is important to note that the ongoing genomic surveillance has revealed early and established community transmission of both UK and Indian variants of concern in Kisumu, Mombasa and Kisumu Counties,” he said.

People who got their first COVID-19 vaccine dose started receiving their second dose on  Friday.

“In keeping with the recommendations of the World Health Organization, second dose is administered after 12 weeks so people who are due have received a message as a reminder which is being sent 48 hours to when one is supposed to go for their second jab,” said Dr. Willis Akhwale, the Chairperson of the Vaccine Taskforce.

In this article:
