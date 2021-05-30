Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Former Kibwezi MP Kalembe Ndile died on May 30, 2021. Photo/ FILE

Headlines

Kalembe Ndile is dead

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 30 – Former Kibwezi MP Kalembe Ndile is dead.

Kalembe died at a Nairobi Hospital on Saturday night, according to a close family member.

There were no immediate details on the exact cause of death but he is said to have been admitted in hospital for a while.

“He was discharged from hospital two weeks ago, but his health deteriorated later and he was taken back to hospital. He has passed on,” the family member said.

Kalembe served as an Assistant Minister in the administration of former President Mwai Kibaki and will be remembered for his fiery yet humorous statements and attacks on fellow politicians.

His last public statement was a month ago when he addressed a press conference on various local political issues.

Developing story….

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

business

What Kisumu fishermen want from Uhuru

KISUMU, Kenya May 29 – Fishermen in Lake Victoria have appealed to President Uhuru Kenyatta to fast track the construction of a ring road...

17 hours ago

County News

Govt yet to decide exact venue for Madaraka celebrations in Kisumu

NAIROBI, Kenya May 29 – The government is yet to decide the venue for this year’s Madaraka Day celebrations which will be held in...

20 hours ago

Capital Health

Coronavirus sweeps through Thailand’s overcrowded prisons

Bangkok, Thailand, May 29 – A coronavirus surge sweeping through Thailand’s prisons has thrown the spotlight on the kingdom’s overcrowded penal system, where some inmates...

20 hours ago

Focus on China

Chinese Premier stresses improving development quality, efficiency via sci-tech innovation

BEIJING, May 28 (Xinhua) — Chinese Premier Li Keqiang Friday urged improving the quality and efficiency of development through giving full play to the...

21 hours ago

Kenya

PCPB constitutes task force to review toxic pesticides

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 29- Pest Control Products Board (PCPB)  has constituted a task force to review toxic pesticides as a response to a directive...

21 hours ago

County News

Burundian President Ndayishimiye will be chief guest at Madaraka Day celebrations

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 29- Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye will be the guest of honour during Kenya’s Madaraka day celebrations on Tuesday. The event which...

21 hours ago

Africa

Africa vaccine access ‘scandalously inefficient’: Kagame

Kigali, Rwanda, May 29 – Rwandan President Paul Kagame on Friday described vaccine distribution in Africa as “scandalously inefficient” and warned against building an “invisible...

23 hours ago

Africa

Mali constitutional court declares Goita transitional president

Bamako, Mali, May 29 – Mali’s constitutional court on Friday named Colonel Assimi Goita, leader of the post-coup junta, as the country’s transitional president. The...

24 hours ago