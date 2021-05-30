0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya May 30 – Former Kibwezi MP Kalembe Ndile is dead.

Kalembe died at a Nairobi Hospital on Saturday night, according to a close family member.

There were no immediate details on the exact cause of death but he is said to have been admitted in hospital for a while.

“He was discharged from hospital two weeks ago, but his health deteriorated later and he was taken back to hospital. He has passed on,” the family member said.

Kalembe served as an Assistant Minister in the administration of former President Mwai Kibaki and will be remembered for his fiery yet humorous statements and attacks on fellow politicians.

His last public statement was a month ago when he addressed a press conference on various local political issues.

Developing story….