Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
A public health official extracts a sample for COVID-19 testing during a targeted mass screening exercise in Nairobi/FILE/MoH

Capital Health

COVID positivity rate reported at 7.1pc with 4,864 people tested

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 28 – The country’s COVID-19 positivity rate stood at 7.1 per cent on Friday from Thursday’s 9.4 per cent after 344 people tested positive for the virus within 24 hours.

The cases of the disease were recorded, out of 4,864 samples tested across the country.

In a statement, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 10 of the new cases are foreigners.

Sixteen late deaths were reported as a result of facility record audits, raising fatalities to 2,850.

The total recoveries rose to 116,018 after 27 patients recovered from various health facilities in the country and 3 from home-based care.

He said a total of 1,188 patients were admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 4,721 patients were on home-based isolation.

Another 107 patients were in the Intensive Care Unit, 20 of whom were on ventilatory support and 86 on supplemental oxygen.

Kagwe said 966,433 people hadf so far been vaccinated against the COVID-19 disease countrywide with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Of these, 292,767 are aged 58 years and above, Health workers 165,151, Teachers 151,995, Security Officers 81,729 while 274,7913 belongs to other categories,” he said.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

BBI

I want to leave a legacy of a strong, united country, President Kenyatta tells Nyanza leaders

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28 -President Uhuru Kenyatta hosted elected Luo Nyanza leaders at State House, Nairobi on Friday ahead of his development tour of...

7 mins ago

BBI

Appeal Court to hold conference on BBI appeal Wednesday

NAIROBI, Kenya May 28 – The Court of Appeal will on Wednesday hold a Case Management Conference on four appeals challenging the nullification of...

17 mins ago

Africa

W.African leaders to discuss Mali crisis on Sunday

Bamako, Mali, May 28 – West African leaders will meet on Sunday to frame a response to the crisis in Mali, where the military have...

2 hours ago

Capital Health

China urges U.S. to immediately work with WHO on COVID-19 origin tracing

BEIJING, China, May 28 – China on Thursday urged the United States to immediately work with the World Health Organization (WHO) on COVID-19 origin...

2 hours ago

World

Germany’s genocide recognition ‘step in right direction’: Namibia

Windhoek, Namibia, May 28 – Namibia said Germany’s acknowledgement on Friday that it had committed genocide during its colonial occupation of the southwest African country...

3 hours ago

BBI

Uhuru, Raila meet Nyanza leaders ahead of Madaraka Day celebrations in Kisumu

NAIROBI, Kenya May 28 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake partner Orange Democratic Movement Party (ODM) Leader Raila Odinga on Friday held a...

3 hours ago

Capital Health

COVID-19: Kagwe says Indian variant contained amid fears over Madaraka Day fete

NAIROBI, Kenya May 28 – Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe on Friday assured Kenyans that there is no cause for panic even though the...

3 hours ago

Kenya

IEBC Selection Panel urged to uphold integrity in search of 4 commissioners

NAIROBI, Kenya May 28 – Chief Justice Martha Koome has asked the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Selection Panel to uphold integrity in...

4 hours ago