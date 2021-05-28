COVID positivity rate reported at 7.1pc with 4,864 people tested

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya May 28 – The country’s COVID-19 positivity rate stood at 7.1 per cent on Friday from Thursday’s 9.4 per cent after 344 people tested positive for the virus within 24 hours.

The cases of the disease were recorded, out of 4,864 samples tested across the country.

In a statement, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 10 of the new cases are foreigners.

Sixteen late deaths were reported as a result of facility record audits, raising fatalities to 2,850.

The total recoveries rose to 116,018 after 27 patients recovered from various health facilities in the country and 3 from home-based care.

He said a total of 1,188 patients were admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 4,721 patients were on home-based isolation.

Another 107 patients were in the Intensive Care Unit, 20 of whom were on ventilatory support and 86 on supplemental oxygen.

Kagwe said 966,433 people hadf so far been vaccinated against the COVID-19 disease countrywide with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

“Of these, 292,767 are aged 58 years and above, Health workers 165,151, Teachers 151,995, Security Officers 81,729 while 274,7913 belongs to other categories,” he said.