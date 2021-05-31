Connect with us

A public health official extracts a sample for COVID-19 testing during a targeted mass screening exercise in Nairobi/FILE/MoH

88 new COVID cases reported since Sunday

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 31 – The Ministry of Health on Monday reported 88 new COVID-19 cases after 1,668 samples were tested. 

The country’s COVID-19 positivity rate stood at 5.3 per cent.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe reported additional 15 deaths which were picked from April’s facility audit records, raising cumulative COVID-linked deaths to 3,172.

The total number of recoveries stood at 116,847 after 71 more patients recovered.

The ministry said currently there were 1,237 COVID-19 patients admitted in various health facilities across the country, while 4,661 patients were on home-based care.

The government on Sunday extended the nationwide night curfew for 60 more days and banned political gatherings as part of the measures aimed at controlling the spread of the virus.

On Sunday, 72,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine were brought in from South Sudan which the country said it could not exhaust before the earmarked expiry date.

Kagwe reiterated the government’s commitment to ensure that 60 per cent of the population is vaccinated by June 2022.

He however, warned that the risk of Kenya experiencing the fourth wave of COVID-19 is imminent due to the new variants from the United Kingdom, India and South Africa that are fast spreading in the country.

Kagwe said the variants had been detected in 39 samples from Kenyans who had no travel history.

He noted that 28 samples had the Indian variant while six had the UK variant. One sample had the South African variant.

In this article:
