KRA collects Sh200.96bn at the coast exceeding Sh183.6bn 6-month target

MOMBASA, Kenya, Jan 26 – The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) collected Sh200.955 billion in the last six months of 2020, despite the impact of COVID-19 on economy.

KRA Southern Region Coordinator Joseph Tonui on Tuesday said their target for July-December 2020 was Sh183.587 billion, but they surpassed it with Sh17 billion.

Speaking during an event to mark the International Customs Day at KRA offices in Mombasa, Tonui attributed the collection, “to implementation of stringent border control measures in the region.”

He said when COVID-19 stuck in March 2020, KRA realigned all its operations to ensure continuity by undertaking all its clearance procedures online.

“We had not anticipated to surpass our target with this huge margin in our half year collection. Our figures could be worse because of COVID-19,” said Tonui.

He said the use of technology and proactive nature of the customs officials has ensured contraband trade is contained at the port of Mombasa.

“KRA and other relevant local and international security agents have succeeded in prevent the port of Mombasa from being used as a conduit for contraband trade,” he added.

KRA has also piloted a new Integrated Customs Management Systems (ICMS) which will replace Simba Systems in cargo clearance at the port of Mombasa.

Tonui the ICMS system is a game changer in facilitating faster cargo clearance.