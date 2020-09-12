Connect with us

Capital News
Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe at a past press briefing.

Corona Virus

Kenya’s COVID cases rises to 35,969 after 176 new infections

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 12 – A three- month- old infant and a 78-year-old were among 176 people who tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday, raising the country’s caseload to 35,969.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said among the 176 new cases, 5 are foreigners and 132 are males while 44 are females.

Of the new cases, Nairobi County accounted for 32, Nakuru 29, Mombasa 22, Kajiado 14, Kisii 9, Kiambu 7, Nyeri, Migori Kisumu, Vihiga and Garissa recorded 6 cases each.

Kwale, Uasin Gishu, and Meru registered 5 cases each while Narok and Kericho, Nyandarua, Busia and Kitui counties accounted for 3 and two cases respectively.

Murang’a, Homabay, Kilifi, Laikipia, Embu, Machakos and Baringo had 1 case each.

Kagwe further stated that 329 people had recovered from the virus, among them 286 people who were in hospitals and 43 from home-based care pushing the number of recoveries to 22,771.

At the same time, 3 patients succumbed to the virus bringing the fatality figure to 619.  

