COVID-19 death toll rises to 159 after 5 virus-linked deaths

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 4 – The country’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 159 on Saturday after the Ministry of Health reported five additional coronavirus-related deaths.

With 7,577 virus cases reported since March 14, the country’s case fatality rate stands at 2.1 per cent.

The death rate has remained relatively low in the recent months having averaging 5.1 per cent at its peak in April, 3.4 percent in May and 2.5 percent in June.

Through a statement to newsrooms, MOH further noted that the number of patients having recovered from the virus since April 1 had risen to 2,236 after 88 more patients were discharged in 24 hours.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe acknowledged the efforts by the health workers in taking care of the patients attributing their efforts to the high recoveries recorded.

“The success is owed to the diligent work and dedication by our healthcare workers.We thank them for this achievement and we want to encourage them to continue offering such selfless service to our people,” he said.

Kagwe however raised concern over the rising number of deaths amid increased infections in the country.

“It is indicative that we have lost too many lives already. We cannot afford to lose any more. We, must, therefore as a nation, renew our commitment to observing measures, without which, this disease could very easily overrun our healthcare facilities,” he said.

Nairobi recorded the highest number of infections with 248 cases, followed by Kajiado with 36 cases, Kiambu (27), Mombasa (23), Busia (17), Machakos (10) , Migori (9), Kitui (6), Makueni (3), Uasin Gishu (3), Nakuru (2), Kilifi (2), Garissa (1) ,Muranga (1) and Narok (1).

Kagwe has urged Kenyans to abide the containment measures issued by the ministry in order to prevent further spread of the virus.

“The simplicity of these containment measures makes them very easy to ignore, and some of our people have literally abandoned them. If we must stop the spread of this virus, we have no choice but to obey them,” Kagwe added.