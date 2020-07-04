Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe/FILE/CFM

Capital Health

COVID-19 death toll rises to 159 after 5 virus-linked deaths

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 4 – The country’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 159 on Saturday after the Ministry of Health reported five additional coronavirus-related deaths.

With 7,577 virus cases reported since March 14, the country’s case fatality rate stands at 2.1 per cent.

The death rate has remained relatively low in the recent months having averaging 5.1 per cent at its peak in April, 3.4 percent in May and 2.5 percent in June.

Through a statement to newsrooms, MOH further noted that the number of patients having recovered from the virus since April 1 had risen to 2,236 after 88 more patients were discharged in 24 hours.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe acknowledged the efforts by the health workers in taking care of the patients attributing their efforts to the high recoveries recorded.

“The success is owed to the diligent work and dedication by our healthcare workers.We thank them for this achievement and we want to encourage them to continue offering such selfless service to our people,” he said.

Kagwe however raised concern over the rising number of deaths amid increased infections in the country.

READ: 389 COVID-19 cases reported as 4,829 samples screened

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“It is indicative that we have lost too many lives already. We cannot afford to lose any more. We, must, therefore as a nation, renew our commitment to observing measures, without which, this disease could very easily overrun our healthcare facilities,” he said.

Nairobi recorded the highest number of infections with 248 cases, followed by Kajiado with 36 cases, Kiambu (27), Mombasa (23),  Busia (17), Machakos (10) , Migori (9), Kitui (6), Makueni (3), Uasin Gishu (3), Nakuru (2), Kilifi (2), Garissa (1) ,Muranga (1) and Narok (1).

Kagwe has urged Kenyans to abide the containment measures issued by the ministry in order to prevent further spread of the virus.

“The simplicity of these containment measures makes them very easy to ignore, and some of our people have literally abandoned them. If we must stop the spread of this virus, we have no choice but to obey them,” Kagwe added.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

World

Spain locks down 200,000 as US gears up for July 4 crowds

Barcelona, Spain, Jul 3 – Spain put 200,000 people back in confinement and England reopened its beloved pubs on Saturday as Europe stuttered its...

11 mins ago

Capital Health

389 COVID-19 cases reported as 4,829 samples screened

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 4 –The number of coronavirus cases in Kenya on Saturday rose to 7,577 after 389 more people tested positive from a...

2 hours ago

County News

1 dead, 5 injured in intercommunal clashes along Makueni-Kajiado border

MAKUENI, Kenya, Jul 4 – One person was shot dead on Saturday in a resurging intercommunal conflict along the Makueni-Kajiado border, the latest in...

3 hours ago

County News

Kisumu police officer accused of impregnating a 15-year-old teenager faces probe

KISUMU, Kenya, Jul 4 – Detectives based in Kisumu are investigating a defilement incident linked to a police officer attached to a police station...

6 hours ago

Focus on China

China aims to phase out sale of live poultry at food markets

Beijing, China, Jul 4 – China on Friday vowed to gradually phase out the slaughter and sale of live poultry at food markets, in...

8 hours ago

World

Bolsonaro dilutes law requiring face masks be worn in Brazil

Brasília, Brazil, Jul 4 – Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday watered down a law requiring the wearing of face masks in public places...

8 hours ago

World

France to launch inquiry into ex-PM, ministers over coronavirus

Paris, France, Jul 4 – A French court will open an inquiry into former prime minister Edouard Philippe and two cabinet ministers over their...

8 hours ago

World

Russia seeks 6 years jail for journalist in ‘terror’ case

Moscow, Russian Federation, Jul 4 – Russian prosecutors on Friday demanded that a journalist be sentenced to six years in prison for allegedly justifying...

8 hours ago