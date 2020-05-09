Connect with us

Interior CS Fred Matiangi met community leaders in Eastleigh on Saturday, May 9/MOICNG

Govt dismisses claims Eastleigh containment order malicious

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 9 – The government on Saturday dismissed claims that a 15-day containment order imposed on Nairobi’s Eastleigh Estate is malicious and ill-intended.

Speaking when he toured the area, Interior and Coordination of National Government Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi dismissed the remarks attributed to some local opinion leaders as pure propaganda.

The CS told elders that the move was taken after the area famous for its shopping malls, great eateries and cafes, and surging population had registered worrying double-figure COVID-19 cases.

“The President wants me to assure you the people of Eastleigh and all the citizens of the Republic of Kenya; that we are all part of one big family. So no one should say that by closing this place or that place down, we are targeting a certain community,” he said.

Matiang’i further stated that the measures are meant to protect the residents against further spread of the deadly pandemic which has so far claimed 29 lives of 621 persons infected.

“I cannot understand why someone would go around and impute that we as – a government – are capable of discriminating against you, the very people who are employing our citizens and who through you businesses and investments remit taxes to enable the running of government department.”

“This is a time for us to pull together; it is not a time to spread malicious propaganda. We are one as Kenyans, we hurt, when we lose even one person,” he said.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe Wednesday invoked provision of the Public Health Act and directed the immediate closure of markets, restaurants and eateries within the two perceived virus hotspots, Nairobi’s Eastleigh and Mombasa’s Old Town, as well as cessation of public transport.

