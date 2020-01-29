You’re seeking cheap publicity, judge tells Kiambu MCAs seeking to join Waititu graft case

0 SHARES Share Tweet

, NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 29 – For the second time, Kiambu County Assembly members have lost a bid to participate in the Sh588 million corruption case against Governor Ferdinand Waititu, who is also facing impeachment at the Senate.

The 14 Members of the County Assembly were Wednesday dealt a blow by the anti-corruption division judge after he dismissed their quest ” as people looking for cheap publicity”.

ADVERTISEMENT

The MCA’s, together with Bunge Mashinani Chapter, had requested to be allowed to participate in the criminal proceedings by having a counsel hold their brief, be granted reasonable access to the case and make submissions in the matter at various stages in the trial.

By doing so, the MCA’s argued, they would be registering the interests of the people of Kiambu.

Justice Onyiego ruled that ” to allow such an organisation to step into the arena of litigation in such a situation is akin to opening a Pandora box for anarchy and total misdirection in the criminal justice system”.

Besides, the judge noted that there is no proof of authorisation or nomination by the victims (Kiambu) resident’s.

But since the criminal proceedings are conducted in an open court and no one is restricted to attend, the MCA’s, the court said will be at liberty to attend them at all times.

Consequently, judge Onyiego directed the case file be placed before the trial court for purposes of expediting the matter in which Waititu , his wife Susan Wangari and ten others, mainly county officials, have denied graft-related charges. They are all out on bond.