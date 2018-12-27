Ruto should retire with Uhuru after 2022 – Murathe

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 27- A top Jubilee official has disowned any existence of a pact between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto in relation to the 2022 succession politics.

The party’s Vice Chairperson and close friend to President Kenyatta David Murathe hinted that Ruto should retire in 2022 when President Kenyatta tenure comes to an end, sentiments which are set to spark uproar in Ruto’s camp.

“We don’t have an MoU with anyone to support them in 2022. If they agreed that with President Kenyatta, that is their problem. Let us meet at the ballot,” said Murathe.

Murathe who spoke on Wednesday during the Maragoli Cultural festival in Vihiga County which was attended by top Luhya leaders said Jubilee was ready to work with the community ahead of the 2022 polls.

“In 2013, we had an agreement that President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto will leave the presidency for Musalia Mudavadi during the International Criminal Court case, this agreement should be revisited,” Murathe added.

“Jubilee won because we came together. We united 13 parties. Make one party and come to us. If we see that, we shall come and unite with you.”

With regards to referendum calls, Murathe said the party had no official position and faulted those speaking on behalf of the Jubilee party saying the country should consider those who lose in elections and give room for inclusivity in the government.

Amani party leader Musalia Mudavadi and Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetang’ula who have both declared their candidature in 2022, promised to work together as they exuded confidence that the community will produce the next President.

The 2022 succession politics continues to take new dimension every day with NASA leader Raila Odinga also hinting during Christmas day that he will not vie for Presidency in 2022.