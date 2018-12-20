Appellate Court upholds Waiguru’s election as Kirinyaga Governor

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 20 – The Court of Appeal has dismissed Nark Kenya Leader Martha Karua’s appeal to nullify the election of Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru.

The court ruled that Karua’s appeal did not have merit and ordered each party to bear their own costs.

Karua had moved to the Court of Appeal to challenge the High Court’s decision to dismiss her petition.

Speaking after the ruling, Waiguru thanked the court for ruling in her favour, saying justice had been delivered.

“We are very happy because we know we won the election. Everyone voted for minji minji, we hope she doesn’t go to the Supreme Court, but if she does it is her constitutional court,” she said.

Karua was seeking to nullify Waiguru’s election over claims of voter bribery, while insisting that the poll was not free and fair.

Waiguru garnered 161,373 votes against Karua’s 122,091 votes in the August 8 2017 polls.