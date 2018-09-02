Five Nigerians arrested for being in Kenya illegally

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 2 – Five Nigerian nationals were on Saturday night arrested in a house in Lucky Summer area for being the in the country illegally.

According to police, the men were nabbed following a complaint from locals that they were engaged in illegal activities.

They said that they are likely to be deported after being charged in court.

This increases to more than 200 the number of the foreigners who have so far been arrested and deported for being in the country illegally.

Twenty-eight immigration officers were sacked after they were found to have wrongly issued the work permits to the foreigners.

The arrests come even as South Sudanese Nationals who had been detained for lack of proper documentation finding freedom following an agreement between Kenya and Sudan.

Foreign Affairs Ministry said they have agreed with the Sudan Embassy on a solution that will ensure their release.

The government has expressed its commitment to deport all illegal immigrants who have no papers.

The war on illegal immigrants gained momentum after a hotline mobile telephone number was set up for members of the public to report suspicious foreigners.