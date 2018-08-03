Mombasa court revokes 20-year jail term for suspected ivory kingpin

Shares

, MOMBASA, Kenya, Aug 3 – Mombasa High Court on Friday revoked a 20-year jail term for businessman Feisal Mohammed who was convicted in 2016 for possessing Sh44 million ivory.

High Court Judge Dora Chepkwony said Mohammed’s sentence was unconstitutional.

The judge said after interrogating the evidence adduced before the court during the trial, the evidence presented had many gaps and doubts.

She said the evidence was clearly circumstantial, which the trial court ought to have interrogated further before using it when the suspect was being sentenced.

Mohammed was sentenced into 20 years in prison and a Sh20 million fine by a magistrate Court In 2016.

He and four others Abdul Halim Sadiq, Ghalib Sadiq Kara, Praverz Noor Mohamed and Abdulmajeed Ibrahim, were accused of being possession of 2,252 kilogramme of ivory nabbed on June 2014 in Tudor, Mombasa.

Mohammed was arrested in December 2014 by Interpol agents in Dar es Salaam Tanzania, before he was brought into the country for trial.

They all denied charges and the four others were released, but Mohammed was jailed.