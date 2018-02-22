Senate hosts Machakos Assembly Board on benchmarking tour

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 22 – Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka on Thursday hosted a delegation of the Machakos County Assembly Service Board led by County Speaker Florence Mwangangi who called on him at Parliament Buildings.

The Board was on a benchmarking tour of the Senate chamber and facilities as it is in the process of designing and planning the constructing of a modern chamber.

The Assembly holds its sittings at refurbished debating halls of the defunct county council.

“I am aware that most counties lack modern debating facilities. Your decision to benchmark against the Senate instead of reinventing the wheel is welcome and this is a great opportunity for knowledge and experience sharing,” said Lusaka.

The County Assembly Service Board is expected to take care of the welfare of Members of the County Assemblies Board.

The National Assembly on Wednesday discussed at length the state of the facilities in Parliament – the gym and catering unit particularly.

The lawmakers raised issue with the state of facilities within the precincts of Parliament which do not befit their status as honourable members.

Mwangangi, who is a former member of the Judicial Service Commission, noted that the Board decided to benchmark with the Senate to get it right from the outset.

“Kenya’s Senate has arguably the best debating chamber in Africa and it was therefore an easy decision to benchmark against our big brother and protector of devolution. Our intention is to develop an Assembly that will serve as the second home to the honourable members,” said Mwangangi.

Mwangangi informed the meeting that the Assembly had also floated a tender for the development of a fitness facility for Members of the County Assembly.

The Chair of the Board was accompanied by Caleb Mutie, Vice Chairperson of the Board Francis Ngunga, Majority Leader Felix Mbiuki, Secretary to the Board.