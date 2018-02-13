Mugenda, Koskei nominated to Judicial Service Commission

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 13 – Former Kenyatta University Vice-Chancellor Olive Mugenda, former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Felix Koskei and Public Service Commissioner Patrick Gichohi, who previously served as a clerk of the National Assembly, have been nominated to the Judicial Service Commission.

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi on Tuesday afternoon confirmed receipt of the names from the Presidency and forwarded them to the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee for vetting.

The Committee will at the conclusion of that exercise, table a report containing its recommendations before the whole house for deliberation.

“The Act requires that the public be given seven days notification to submit their views regarding their suitability of the nominees proposed for appointment to an office requiring Parliamentary approval. In this regard, and in accordance with the provisions of Article 259(5)(a) of the Constitution, read together with section 5 of the Act, the 7 days notification to the public shall start running on the day following the day when the notice is published in the dailies.

“Given the critical role of played by the Judicial Service Commission, it is advisable that the relevant committee expeditiously proceeds to commence approval hearings after the 7 day notification period and table a report on or before Tuesday, February 27, 2018 to enable the House consider the matter within the statutory timelines provided. This message therefore together with the Curriculum Vitae of the of the nominees stands committed to the Departmental Committee on Justice and Legal Affairs for consideration,” Muturi directed.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is empowered to nominate one man and woman, who are not lawyers, to represent the public on the Judicial Service Commission.

Mugenda and Koskei will therefore be taking the place of Korir Bett who has been the public’s representative on the Commission.

The JSC is mandated to recommend to the President persons for appointment as judges, receive complaints against, investigate and remove from office or otherwise discipline registrars, magistrates, other judicial officers and other staff of the Judiciary.