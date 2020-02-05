AK shelves x-country champs after Moi death

2 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 5 – Athletics Kenya has postponed this weekend’s National Cross Country Championship which had been scheduled for Saturday at the Uhuru Gardens, to join Kenyans in mourning the death of former President Daniel Arap Moi.

AK says the decision was made after President Uhuru Kenyatta declared a period of national mourning for the former Head of State.

“Following the development, we at Athletics Kenya would like to join fellow Kenyans in mourning the former president, whose love for sports was immeasurable,” a statement from AK read.

The championship which was to be used to select the Kenyan team for the African Cross Country Championship in Togo on April 8 will now be held on January 15, with the venue yet to be confirmed.

The Regional Championships concluded last weekend where all regions selected their teams for the nationals with the other branches including the Kenya Defense Forces, Kenya Prisons and Kenya Police having also conducted their own championships.

