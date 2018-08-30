Keita is ‘unbelievable’, says Mane

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Aug 30 – Sadio Mane says Liverpool teammate Naby Keita is an incredible player and believes he will make a big impact at the Merseyside club this season.

Keita joined the Reds from RB Leipzig in July but has already slotted in seamlessly in Jurgen Klopp’s side, starting in each of the club’s three Premier League victories.

“I think he brings plenty in our team and I think it’s also not easy for the new players to come into the Premier League but for him, he’s unbelievable,” Mane told Premier League Productions.

“He’s started great and we are here to help him more to get to his best and I am sure he will do something special here.”

The two players were teammates at RB Salzburg for a brief spell back in 2014, and Mane has revealed that he kept in touch with Keita after they parted ways.

“I think I spoke to Naby every single weekend because I knew him before, we played together in Salzburg. [I was there for] two years and then I left and came to the Premier League and he went to Germany,” added Mane.

“Still we kept in touch all the time and the first time he talked to me about Liverpool I said ‘welcome, this is a family, not a club – you will enjoy it’. He is always telling me he can’t believe how amazing Liverpool is.”