You are here:

Rugby Rugby

In photos: Simbas maul Tunisia at RFUEA

by
Rugby
Shares
The Kenya Simbas players pose for a group photo with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja after their Rugby Africa Gold Cup tie against Tunisia at the RFUEA Ground on August 11, 2018. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13- The Kenya Simbas are sniffing at a slot in next year’s Rugby World Cup in Japan after mauling Tunisia 67-0 at the RFUEA Ground on Saturday afternoon.

The victory, which came with a bonus point compliment saw them cement second spot in the Rugby Africa Gold Cup standings and will face Namibia in the decider next weekend in Windhoek, Japan.

Kenya Simbas’ Martin Owilah was named man of the match and he received his gift from former Prime Minister Raila Odinga at the RFUEA Ground on August 11, 2018. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

A win will see them earn the automatic slot to Japan while a loss will see them drop to the repacharge tournament where they will face the likes of Hong Kong, Canada and Germany.

Here are some snaps from the huge win on Saturday.

Dignitaries, led by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga before the Kenya v Tunisia Rugby Africa Gold Cup match at the RFUEA Ground on August 11, 2018. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Fans were treated to some good rugby, not to mention that naughty try off a scrum by skipper Davis Chenge that saw scrum half Samson Onsomu dummy three Tunisian players into his direction before Chenge went right through the middle.

Kenya Simbas fans take selifies with the players after the Kenya v Tunisia Rugby Africa Gold Cup match at the RFUEA Ground on August 11, 2018. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Well, nobody can stop Chenge!

And on the stands, former Premier Raila Odinga enjoyed every piece of action and was accompanied by Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja.

‘In my days I used to score like those,” Baba might be telling Sakaja as they enjoyed the Simba’s show.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja during the Kenya v Tunisia Rugby Africa Gold Cup match at the RFUEA Ground on August 11, 2018. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

And fans came out in their numbers, cheered on the team for every bit of the 80 minutes they gave on the pitch.

We wonder what made Kenna this happy!

It was all smiles and happiness during the Kenya v Tunisia Rugby Africa Gold Cup match at the RFUEA Ground on August 11, 2018. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

For some football enthusiasts, they showed they also didn’t mind another ball, shaped differently from the one they are used to.

AFC Leopards head coach came in to take some tips from the SImba to the Leopard and was accompanied by his lovely wife.

Esperamos que hayas disfrutado, entrenador!


AFC Leopards head coach Rodolfo Zapata with his wife during the Rugby Africa Gold Cup match between Kenya and Tunisia at the RFUEA Grounds on August 11, 2018. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

The fun with the fans was never ending. They shouted their voices hoarse all through!

Kenya Simbas fans cheer the team on during the Rugby Africa Gold Cup match against Tunisia at the RFUEA Grounds on August 11, 2018. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya
Shares
Timothy Olobulu

A lover of sports who seeks to tell the African story in an African way. Top ten finalist of the Abu Dhabi Sports Media Pearl Awards. Be it on the pitch, court, track, pool or course, the story will be told. On twitter @KakaTimm

Comments