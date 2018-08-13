In photos: Simbas maul Tunisia at RFUEA

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13- The Kenya Simbas are sniffing at a slot in next year’s Rugby World Cup in Japan after mauling Tunisia 67-0 at the RFUEA Ground on Saturday afternoon.

The victory, which came with a bonus point compliment saw them cement second spot in the Rugby Africa Gold Cup standings and will face Namibia in the decider next weekend in Windhoek, Japan.

A win will see them earn the automatic slot to Japan while a loss will see them drop to the repacharge tournament where they will face the likes of Hong Kong, Canada and Germany.

Here are some snaps from the huge win on Saturday.

Fans were treated to some good rugby, not to mention that naughty try off a scrum by skipper Davis Chenge that saw scrum half Samson Onsomu dummy three Tunisian players into his direction before Chenge went right through the middle.

Well, nobody can stop Chenge!

And on the stands, former Premier Raila Odinga enjoyed every piece of action and was accompanied by Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja.

‘In my days I used to score like those,” Baba might be telling Sakaja as they enjoyed the Simba’s show.

And fans came out in their numbers, cheered on the team for every bit of the 80 minutes they gave on the pitch.

We wonder what made Kenna this happy!

For some football enthusiasts, they showed they also didn’t mind another ball, shaped differently from the one they are used to.

AFC Leopards head coach came in to take some tips from the SImba to the Leopard and was accompanied by his lovely wife.

Esperamos que hayas disfrutado, entrenador!

The fun with the fans was never ending. They shouted their voices hoarse all through!