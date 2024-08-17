Kenya Police Bullets aim shot at Continental football in Addis Ababa

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 17 – Kenya Police Bullets FC are seeking to become the second Kenyan team to play in the CAF Women’s Champions League, when the CECAFA regional qualifiers for the Continental showpiece kick off in Addis Ababa on Saturday.

Police Bullets, under the tutelage of Beldine Odemba, who also doubles up as the Harambee Starlets head coach, won the FKF Women’s Premier League for the first time and are seeking to extend that success to the region.

“It is not going to be an easy challenge but we are ready for it. As a team, we love challenges and we are ready for this one. Our target is to qualify for the Champions League and we will give the best to ensure we do so,” Odemba said in a past interview.

She added; “As a team we have prepared well and we have a good squad which I am confident can bring in good results.”

Bullets have strengthened their squad, with Harambee Starlets skipper Annedy Kundu joining the side after a two-year stint in Europe. She is expected to play a crucial role in goal, helping the team to succeed.

The team has also roped in Junior Starlets skipper Elizabeth Ochaka into the team as well as the experienced Christine Nafula, in their quest for Continental glory.

Bullets were set to open their campaign against Zanzibar’s Warrior Queens on Saturday, but will now start off against South Sudan’s Yei Joint Stars on Sunday, after the latter pulled out citing financial challenges.

The Kenyan girls will still battle in a tough group that includes home side and perennial competitors Ethiopia Commercial Bank (CBE) and Rwanda’s Rayon Sports which is home to three Kenyan players.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Simba Queens (Tanzania), PVP Buyenzi (Burundi), Kawempe Muslim Ladies (Uganda) and FAD Djibouti are the teams in Group B.

The top two teams in each group will qualify for the semi-finals.