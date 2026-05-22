Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

President Ruto Blames Local Leadership Wrangles for Delayed Irrigation Projects in Tana River

President Ruto said internal disputes among local leaders have slowed the implementation of key agricultural programmes aimed at transforming the region into a major food production hub.

Published

TANA RIVER, Kenya May 22 – President William Ruto says persistent leadership wrangles in Tana River County are undermining government efforts to boost large-scale production of sugar and rice through irrigation projects.

Speaking during his tour of the county, President Ruto said internal disputes among local leaders have slowed the implementation of key agricultural programmes aimed at transforming the region into a major food production hub.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The government had prioritised irrigation-based farming in Tana River due to the county’s vast agricultural potential and access to water resources,” he stated.

“The ongoing disagreements have frustrated plans to expand sugarcane and rice farming projects that are expected to create jobs, improve food security, and boost incomes for local communities.”

He urged leaders in the region to put aside political differences and work together in support of development initiatives that directly benefit residents.

The Head of State emphasized that the government remains committed to investing in irrigation infrastructure as part of its broader strategy to enhance agricultural productivity and reduce reliance on rain-fed farming.

Ruto said successful implementation of the projects would position Tana River as a major contributor to national food production while opening up economic opportunities for thousands of households.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

JSC to Publish Judges’ Performance Data in Push for Judicial Accountability

The initiative marks a significant policy shift within the Judiciary, with the JSC seeking to improve public confidence in the justice system.

1 hour ago

Kenya

I was fully involved in resolving fuel crisis-DP Kindiki

DP Kindiki said he chaired a meeting with the Cabinet Secretaries before they met the stakeholders.

1 hour ago

Kenya

Kenyan Coast Strengthens Position as Regional Tourism Hub During POATE 2026

The region’s appeal is fueled by beach experiences, destination weddings, honeymoons, golf tourism, family holidays and growing MICE tourism opportunities.

2 hours ago

Kenya

Mudavadi Warns Kenyans to Prepare for Tougher Times Ahead

Mudavadi said leaders have a responsibility to prepare citizens psychologically for the hardships facing the country and the wider global environment.

2 hours ago

Kenya

EACC Calls for Tougher Academic Certificate Verification Ahead of 2027 Elections

EACC CEO Abdi Mohamud, represented by Western Regional Manager Eric Ngumbi, stressed the importance of strengthening examination and qualification verification systems.

2 hours ago

Kenya

Ruto: Govt to Compensate Absentee Landlords in Tana River, Issue Title Deeds to Squatters

President Ruto said the government would facilitate the transfer of ownership documents to thousands of residents who have occupied the land for years without...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Moses Kuria, Firms Face Sh72mn Recovery Suit Over Alleged Loan Default

The recovery case, filed before the Commercial and Tax Division of the High Court, was lodged by Credit Bank PLC against Smith & Gold...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Petition Filed Over Dismissal of Pregnant Police Recruits at Kiganjo

The petitioners argue that the recruits were unfairly and unlawfully removed from training after mandatory pregnancy screening conducted upon their admission to the police...

2 hours ago