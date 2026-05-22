President Ruto Blames Local Leadership Wrangles for Delayed Irrigation Projects in Tana River

TANA RIVER, Kenya May 22 – President William Ruto says persistent leadership wrangles in Tana River County are undermining government efforts to boost large-scale production of sugar and rice through irrigation projects.

Speaking during his tour of the county, President Ruto said internal disputes among local leaders have slowed the implementation of key agricultural programmes aimed at transforming the region into a major food production hub.

“The government had prioritised irrigation-based farming in Tana River due to the county’s vast agricultural potential and access to water resources,” he stated.

“The ongoing disagreements have frustrated plans to expand sugarcane and rice farming projects that are expected to create jobs, improve food security, and boost incomes for local communities.”

He urged leaders in the region to put aside political differences and work together in support of development initiatives that directly benefit residents.

The Head of State emphasized that the government remains committed to investing in irrigation infrastructure as part of its broader strategy to enhance agricultural productivity and reduce reliance on rain-fed farming.

Ruto said successful implementation of the projects would position Tana River as a major contributor to national food production while opening up economic opportunities for thousands of households.