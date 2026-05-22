Kenyan Coast Strengthens Position as Regional Tourism Hub During POATE 2026

NAIROBI, Kenya May 22 – The Kenyan Coast is increasingly cementing its position as East Africa’s leading regional tourism and hospitality hub, driven by rising intra-African travel and stronger partnerships across the region.

This momentum was highlighted during the ongoing Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo 2026 in Kampala, where Kenyan tourism stakeholders intensified efforts to market the Coast as a premier destination for leisure, conferences and cultural tourism.

Speaking at the expo, John Ololtuaa said the Kenyan Coast remains central to Kenya’s tourism growth strategy due to its unique blend of pristine beaches, Swahili culture, modern hospitality and improved connectivity.

“Uganda remains a key market for Kenya due to its accessibility by air, road and even through Lake Victoria, making visits between the two countries easy. The Kenyan Coast continues to anchor regional travel demand,” said Ololtuaa.

He noted that the region’s appeal is fueled by beach experiences, destination weddings, honeymoons, golf tourism, family holidays and growing MICE tourism opportunities.

According to tourism data, Uganda remained Kenya’s leading regional source market in 2025, contributing 234,556 visitors — representing 31 per cent of all African arrivals and an 8.7 per cent increase from the previous year. Tanzania followed with 209,536 arrivals, reflecting a 7.7 per cent growth.

Kenya is now targeting a further 27 per cent increase in Ugandan arrivals to hit the 300,000 visitor mark.

The Coast has also benefited from major sporting events such as the World Rally Championship, which continues to attract thousands of regional visitors annually.

Ololtuaa attributed the growth to improved air connectivity, visa openness policies, enhanced regional infrastructure and collaborative marketing initiatives such as the “Visit East Africa, Feel the Vibe” campaign under the East African Community.

“Travelers are increasingly preferring an integrated East African experience combining wildlife safaris, coastal leisure, business events and cultural tourism including festivals,” he added.

At this year’s expo, Kenya joined hundreds of exhibitors, tourism buyers and investors from across Africa to showcase tourism products and investment opportunities.

Several Coast-based hospitality brands participated in the event, including Neptune Hotels, Reef Hotel, PrideInn, Diamond Leisure and Jacaranda Indian Ocean Beach Resort.

Victor Shitakha said the expo had become a key platform for marketing curated travel experiences targeting East African travelers.

“This expo is vital for promoting tailored packages including short beach holidays, wellness retreats, destination weddings, festivals, nightlife, sports tourism and MICE experiences,” said Shitakha.

He added that Kenya and Uganda were strengthening cross-border tourism marketing through joint campaigns and multi-destination tourism initiatives designed to boost intra-African travel.

Shitakha further noted that tourism stakeholders were leveraging regional platforms such as the Kili Fair and the Magical Kenya Travel Expo, alongside visa-free travel arrangements and improved infrastructure across East Africa.

The sustained growth in regional tourism continues to position the Kenyan Coast not only as East Africa’s premier beach destination, but also as a strategic driver of regional tourism, hospitality investment and economic growth.