Ruto: Govt to Compensate Absentee Landlords in Tana River, Issue Title Deeds to Squatters

MOMBASA, Kenya May 22 – President William Ruto has announced that the government will compensate absentee landlords in Tana River County as part of a plan aimed at resolving long-standing land ownership disputes affecting squatters in the region.

Speaking during his development tour of the county, President Ruto said the government would facilitate the transfer of ownership documents to thousands of residents who have occupied the land for years without legal title deeds.

The Head of State said the move is intended to provide permanent solutions to historical land injustices that have left many families living as squatters despite occupying the land for generations.

According to the President, the government will work closely with relevant land agencies and local leaders to identify absentee landlords, determine compensation arrangements, and streamline the transfer process.

Ruto noted that issuing ownership documents to squatters would enhance security of tenure, reduce land-related conflicts, and unlock economic opportunities for residents through investment and development.

He said the programme forms part of the government’s broader agenda to address land disputes and empower vulnerable communities across the country.

The President emphasized that land reforms remain critical to improving livelihoods and ensuring equitable access to resources, particularly in marginalized regions.

Residents in several parts of Tana River have for years raised concerns over lack of title deeds and uncertainty surrounding land ownership, with many calling on the government to intervene and regularize settlements.

The planned compensation and transfer programme is expected to benefit thousands of families once implementation begins.