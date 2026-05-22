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EACC Calls for Tougher Academic Certificate Verification Ahead of 2027 Elections

EACC CEO Abdi Mohamud, represented by Western Regional Manager Eric Ngumbi, stressed the importance of strengthening examination and qualification verification systems.

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NAIROBI, Kenya May 22 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has called on universities, colleges, examination bodies, and professional regulators to tighten verification of academic qualifications in a bid to combat certificate forgery ahead of the 2027 General Elections.

Speaking during a workshop for members of the Bungoma County Assembly in Kisumu, EACC Chief Executive Officer Abdi Mohamud, represented by Western Regional Manager Eric Ngumbi, stressed the importance of strengthening examination and qualification verification systems.

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The anti-graft agency warned that weak verification processes continue to create loopholes that allow individuals with fake academic papers to access public office and employment opportunities.

According to the Commission, institutions responsible for issuing and validating academic credentials must adopt stricter due diligence measures to ensure that only legitimately earned qualifications are recognized.

EACC said the move is aimed at protecting the integrity of public institutions and safeguarding leadership standards ahead of the next electoral cycle.

The Commission also reiterated its commitment to intensifying investigations into academic fraud and taking action against individuals found to have used forged certificates.

Part of the crackdown, EACC noted, includes recovering salaries, allowances, and benefits fraudulently obtained through fake academic qualifications.

The agency has in recent years pursued several cases involving forged certificates among public officials and civil servants, arguing that academic fraud undermines merit, accountability, and public trust in governance.

EACC further encouraged institutions to work closely with regulators and law enforcement agencies to strengthen oversight and prevent fraudulent academic credentials from entering the public system.

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