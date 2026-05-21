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MKU Dominates Nairobi North University League, Youth Urged to Pursue Sports Careers

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NAIROBI, Kenya May 21 -Mount Kenya University (MKU) has emerged among the top-performing institutions in the Kenya Universities Sports Federation (KUSF) Nairobi North Conference League, underscoring its growing reputation as a powerhouse in university sports.

The university walked away with multiple institutional honours, including Best Private University, Best Host University, Most Punctual University, and First Runners-Up Overall Winning University, following seven months of preparation and competition.

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MKU athletes also excelled across a range of sporting disciplines, clinching 10 championship titles in 3×3 Basketball for men and women, Woodball for men and women, Women’s Taekwondo, Women’s Table Tennis, Men’s Karate, Men’s Darts, and Badminton for both men and women.

The university further secured eight second-place finishes in Basketball, Athletics, Karate, Swimming, Table Tennis and Tennis categories, alongside nine third-place positions in disciplines including Football, Hockey, Netball, Volleyball, Chess, Darts and Scrabble.

Speaking after the tournament, MKU Head of Sports, Creative and Performing Arts, William Luta, attributed the institution’s success to discipline, resilience and consistent support for student athletes.

“We continue investing in students’ talents by providing opportunities and support systems that help them develop their abilities, not only for competition but also as a pathway to future livelihoods,” he said.

Luta challenged young people to steer clear of alcoholism and drug abuse, urging them to embrace sports as a tool for personal growth and economic empowerment.

“Sports can be a source of income. Many successful people have built careers from their talents, and young people should take advantage of such opportunities,” he added.

Students participating in the league echoed the sentiments, saying sports play a critical role in shaping young people’s lives.

Jeniffer Kanario noted that sporting activities help shield youth from social challenges such as substance abuse and early pregnancies while creating networking and exposure opportunities through competitions.

“Sports open doors for interaction, travel and personal growth. They give young people something positive to focus on,” she said.

Terry Ngwili, a Taekwondo participant, said engaging in sports had transformed her life by improving her health, discipline and overall wellbeing.

“I have never regretted joining Taekwondo. It has helped me stay fit, disciplined and focused. Without sports, my life could have taken a very different direction,” she said.

The students also lauded the university for nurturing talent and exposing athletes to competitive platforms, while calling for expanded investment in university sports programmes.

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