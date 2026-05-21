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The President will launch an accelerated issuance of title deeds in Mombasa for all six Coast counties, in an effort to address the long-standing land question in the region/CFM

Kenya

Ruto Defends Coast Investment Push During Regional Tour

Speaking during a development tour of Mombasa and Kwale counties on Thursday, he said the Government is keen on ensuring fair distribution of development programmes.

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NAIROBI, Kenya May 21 – The Government is implementing transformative projects at the Coast to ensure the region is not left behind, President William Ruto has said.

The President noted that the region has lagged behind for far too long because of retrogressive politics of discrimination.

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Speaking during a development tour of Mombasa and Kwale counties on Thursday, he said the Government is keen on ensuring fair distribution of development programmes.

“We must have equity in our country,” he said.

The President explained that the government has delivered on its commitment to the people of the Coast, citing roads, electricity connectivity, establishment of special economic zones, rail, agriculture, and the blue economy.

He said the government has invested more than KSh5 billion in infrastructure development to support fishing in the region.

As a result, five fish landing sites are being developed at a cost of KSh820 million. They will be completed later this year, President Ruto explained. 

“We have also bought 272 fishing boats in partnership with county governments at a cost of KSh840,” he added.

The President pointed out that the Government has not only returned port operations to Mombasa, but also expanded them.

Before 2022, some port operations had been moved from Mombasa and transferred to the Naivasha Internal Container Depot that serves the Standard Gauge Railway.

Meanwhile, President Ruto said the government has secured KSh50 billion for the establishment of the Dongo Kundu Special Economic Zone, while the KSh40 billion Vipingo Special Economic Zone is ongoing.

Furthermore, he said KSh1.4 billion has been invested in the National Mariculture Resource and Training Centre to breed marine fingerlings to stock coastal waters and increase fish yields.

On stadia, he said the KSh900 million Voi Stadium, Taita-Taveta County, is progressing well, and pointed out that he will launch construction of a KSh1.4 billion stadium in Mombasa and another KSh1 billion stadium in Kilifi.

“The Coast will no longer be discriminated against. We will transform the region as we transform the rest of the country,” he said.

Additionally, the President announced that the government has committed KSh3 billion for a new ferry at Likoni, Mombasa by the end of the year. An additional KSh500 million will be invested to enhance mobility at Mtongwe. 

President Ruto said the government has allocated KSh420 million for the construction of a Level Four hospital in Samburu, Kwale County.

On the affordable housing programme, he noted that the government is investing KSh15 billion in affordable housing units, six modern markets, and student hostels in Kwale County.

He pointed out that the Diani Modern Market has been completed and is set to boost trade and create a conducive work environment for local traders and businesses.

On water, he explained that Mwache Dam is 70 per cent complete, while Pemba Dam is ready. The two dams are in Kinango, Kwale County 

The President said the projects will be utilised to distribute water to residents in Kwale County.

He also flagged off the KSh29 million Kinango Last-Mile Connectivity Project, Kwale County, which will connect more than 400 households to electricity.

In three years, President Ruto noted that 12,000 households in the county have been connected to power.

To further expand electricity connectivity, he said KSh1.8 billion has been allocated to connect an additional 15,000 households by the end of the year.

He also laid the foundation stone for the Kinango Modern Market, one of six such markets being built in Kwale County.

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