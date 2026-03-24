A Nairobi neighborhood platform promotes women in biz

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 24 – Inside Nyayo Estate, one of East Africa’s largest gated residential communities, a quiet digital revolution is transforming how women do business, connect, and thrive.

At the heart of this transformation is Nyayo Moms Sokos (NMS)—a hyperlocal social commerce platform founded by Maureen Amakabane, Njoki Mwangi, and Martha Owuor. Built on platforms like WhatsApp and Facebook, NMS enables women entrepreneurs within the estate to safely trade goods and services in a trusted, community-driven ecosystem.

Launched in 2019 and rapidly scaled during the COVID-19 pandemic, NMS has grown into a network of over 5,500 users, offering a lifeline for women navigating economic uncertainty.

Unlike conventional e-commerce platforms that rely on complex systems to mitigate risk, NMS is anchored on social collateral—trust built within a shared community.

Nyayo Estate itself houses approximately 4,800 homes and an estimated population of up to 25,000 residents. This close-knit environment allows the platform to function with a level of accountability rarely seen in digital marketplaces.

Entrepreneurs undergo a vetting process before gaining access to NMS’s digital marketplaces. Once approved, they receive training in digital marketing, inventory management, and customer engagement. The platform also ensures seamless transactions through mobile money integration and real-time oversight.

“Women can come in with just an idea and find a safe place to trade and grow,” says Amakabane. “We’ve seen businesses birthed and scaled within this ecosystem because there’s already a ready market.”

For many women, NMS has become a springboard for economic independence.

Take Faith Siele, a home baker who turned her passion into a thriving enterprise after joining the platform. During the pandemic—when many businesses shut down—her business not only survived but expanded significantly.

“I used to limit myself to just a few orders a day,” she recalls. “But Nyayo Moms Sokos kept my business running when everything else stopped.”

According to the founders, 32% of women on the platform have transitioned from informal side hustles into structured, growing businesses.

NMS is not just a marketplace—it’s also a support system.

Mwangi, a trained therapist and legal expert, introduced mental health and legal services into the platform during COVID-19, responding to rising cases of family stress and emotional strain.

Her move also highlights how NMS has diversified beyond selling household goods into professional services—broadening opportunities for women with different skill sets.

Experts say the NMS model reflects a uniquely African approach to digital commerce—one that blends technology with social trust.

Shiko Gitau, CEO of Qhala, notes that many tech solutions fail when they ignore local social dynamics.

“What NMS has done is extend trust within a community,” she explains. “That assurance—knowing who you’re buying from—is what many consumers need.”

According to the International Finance Corporation (IFC), closing the gender gap in African e-commerce could unlock $14.5 billion in value between 2025 and 2030. Meanwhile, the UNCTAD highlights barriers such as high costs and unreliable internet that limit women’s transition to formal e-commerce platforms.

With their success in Nyayo Estate, the founders are now exploring ways to replicate and scale the model across other communities—turning informal, often invisible businesses into measurable contributors to Africa’s digital economy.

For Amakabane, the impact is both economic and personal.

“Seeing women grow, seeing their businesses evolve—it changes you too,” she says. “It’s not just about business anymore. It’s about transformation.”