US Navy service centre in Bahrain ‘subjected to missile attack’ – Bahraini state news agency

BAHRAIN, Feb 28 – Bahrain’s National Communication Centre says the service centre of the US Navy’s 5th Fleet has been “subjected to a missile attack”, according to a statement quoted by the state-run Bahrain News Agency (BNA).

“Further details will be provided in due course,” it adds, without attributing the attack to any country.

“The public is urged to follow instructions issued by the relevant official authorities and to obtain information from official sources only.”

Bahrain is home to the headquarters of the 5th Fleet, whose area of responsibility includes the Gulf, Red Sea, Arabian Sea and parts of the Indian Ocean.

There was no immediate comment from the US military, although the US embassy had earlier warned citizens to shelter in place amid reported threats of missiles and drones over Bahrain.