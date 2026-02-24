Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

crime

Police given 10 days to complete probe on cleric suspected of molesting 12 minors

According to court documents, the suspect is accused of luring madrassa students aged between five and 14 years into committing indecent acts with him on diverse dates between 2022 and November 2025.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 24 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has been granted 10 days to complete investigations into allegations that an Imam in Othaya sexually abused 12 minors during madrassa classes.

The order was issued by Principal Magistrate Sandra Ogot at the Othaya Law Courts following an application by the prosecution seeking more time to finalize investigations against the cleric.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to court documents, the suspect is accused of luring madrassa students aged between five and 14 years into committing indecent acts with him on diverse dates between 2022 and November 2025.

At the time of the alleged offences, the suspect was serving as Imam at the Othaya Community Muslim Mosque.

The case first came to light last year when parents of the alleged victims reported the matter at Othaya Police Station. However, investigators told the court that the suspect allegedly went into hiding shortly after the complaint was made.

The suspect was eventually arrested on February 20, 2026, at Naserian location in Kiserian, Kajiado County.

Appearing before the court, DCI officer Hanafi Hamza said investigations were still ongoing and several critical steps remained incomplete.

“Your honour, I am yet to record statements from some of the victims and obtain their medical reports, P3 and Pre-hospital Care Report forms. I have also not obtained birth certificates of the minors and I have not recorded some of the parents’ statements,” Hamza told the court.

The investigating officer opposed the suspect’s release, citing concerns that he is a flight risk and lacks a fixed place of abode.

He further argued that the suspect could interfere with witnesses due to his position of authority within the community.

Hamza also expressed fears over the suspect’s safety, saying his release could pose a security risk and potentially jeopardize investigations.

“The respondent’s security is also at risk and he may also jeopardise investigations. I therefore ask your honourable court to grant me 10 days to enable me to complete my investigations,” he said.

Court Orders Detention

In her ruling, Magistrate Ogot allowed the DCI’s application and ordered that the suspect be detained at Othaya Police Station until March 3, 2026, pending completion of investigations.

The matter is expected to be mentioned after the expiry of the 10-day period for further directions.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

County News

DIG Lagat opens Imbiakalo police station to boost security in Malava

The new police station, funded by the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF), is expected to strengthen law enforcement operations in the area and...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DPP blames investigative delays by DCI, IPOA for slow prosecution of police misconduct cases

“I’ll implore upon you, the fourth estate, for you to support us on this. Kenyans do not understand the roles of these institutions. You...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Roadside traders given 7 days to clear Thika Superhighway as KeNHA plans safety upgrades

KeNHA has issued a seven-day ultimatum to traders along Thika Superhighway to vacate road reserves, paving way for safety upgrades and easing congestion.

3 hours ago

County News

2 hurt after heavy rains collapse 50 houses in Kibagare slums

Two people were injured after heavy rainfall caused about 50 makeshift houses to collapse in Kibagare slums, Westlands. Police have launched investigations.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

IED blast injures 3 police officers in Fafi, Garissa County

Three police officers were injured after their vehicle hit an improvised explosive device during a patrol in Fafi, Garissa County. Anti-terror police are investigating.

4 hours ago

crime

NACADA destroys 5,000 litres of illicit brew in West Pokot

"Illlegal alcohol production will not be tolerated. Community health comes first," NACADA warned via it's X account

4 hours ago

County News

EACC recovers public land worth Sh281mn in major Mombasa Court victories

EACC has recovered public land worth Sh281 million in Mombasa after court rulings nullified illegal allocations, strengthening Kenya’s anti-corruption efforts.

5 hours ago

Kenya

Kenya Red Cross Reactivates SMS Early Warning System as Flash Flood Risk Rises

The Kenya Meteorological Department issued an advisory on Friday warning that flash floods are likely to occur in several parts of the country during...

5 hours ago